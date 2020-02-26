Veg Biryani Is Not Always Boring; Try This Delicious Paneer Dum Biryani At Home (Recipe Video)

This paneer biryani is easy to make at home.

No matter which part of India you live in, you must love biryani. The classic rice dish, encompassing aromatic spices, veggies or meats and nuts, is the perfect treat for your soul. Biryani is a versatile dish and is made in different ways in different cities of the country. However, with just slight variations, the essence of biryani remains the same. When we crave for a rich satiating meal, brimming with flavours, biryani is what we want. Although, classic biryani is made with meats, veg biryani is equally popular. The best part about veg biryani is that you can play around with a plethora of vegetables available and churn out differently-flavoured biryani each time.





These days, protein-rich diet has suddenly become a rage. Everyone we know is vying for more protein in their diet. The macronutrient not just helps in repairing and strengthening muscles and bones, it also keeps us sated and energised. Non vegetarians have it easy by adding chicken or mutton in their biryani; but what do vegetarians do? If you are a vegetarian and want to turn your beloved biryani dish into a protein-rich meal, the best thing you can do is add paneer (cottage cheese).





This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' shows how to make delicious paneer dum biryani at home with ease. This paneer biryani is made in a similar fashion like you make your usual vegetable biryani. Add paneer, onions, yogurt to rice and spice it up with chilli, ginger-garlic paste, bay leaf, cinnamon, saffron, and other common Indian spices. A dash of butter ups the flavour game of this homemade biryani.

Watch recipe video of paneer dum biryani -

