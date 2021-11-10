There is no denying that paneer is one of the most versatile ingredients to cook with. Whether you make a creamy curry, crispy pakoda or simply add chunks of it in any sabzi, paneer will always bring a smile to your face. Since paneer adapts the flavours it is cooked with, we have come up with many paneer recipes with interesting twists. So, if you are one to experiment and love paneer, then here we bring you yet another delicious paneer recipe called paneer Patiala! This recipe is simple, quick and indulgent. With just a few ingredients you can quickly whip the paneer Patiala, and we assure you everyone in your family will love this dish!





To make this dish, you would need basic home ingredients like shredded paneer, chopped veggies and a careful blend of masalas to add that extra zing in flavour. You can quickly make this dish when you have unexpected guests or when you simply want to impress your family with your cooking skills! Once it is made, you can pair it with naan/roti, spicy chutney and onion rings for the ultimate indulgence.

So, without waiting, let us check out how to make paneer Patiala.

How To Make Paneer Patiala | Paneer Patiala Recipe

First, take a pan and add oil and add chopped onions, beans, carrots, paneer, and mix for a while. To this, add jeera powder, garam masala, salt, red chilli powder and cook with the lid on. Once all the veggies are soft, you can take them off the heat. Next, lay papad and spread little water on it, place the stuffing in the middle and roll the papad. Use water to press and seal the edges gently.





Once all the papad rolls are ready, shallow fry lightly and keep aside.





Now, heat ghee in a pan for the gravy, add cumin seeds, saunf, ginger garlic paste, and crushed dry fruits. Throw in onion paste and tomato paste and let it cook for some time. Add the remaining dry spices and some water to get the right consistency. Once the gravy is almost cooked, add cream, butter and mix well. Serve it in a bowl and enjoy!





For the full recipe of paneer Patiala, click here.





Make this yummy recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!