While Indian cuisine boasts its delightful curries and gravies, let's not forget the superstar condiments that add a zing to our meals. From chutneys to a wide array of raitas, these flavour-packed delights deserve a standing ovation. But there's one pickle that steals the show and holds a special place in our hearts-the fiery and tangy achar. Just the thought of it conjures up memories of bygone summers, when our elders meticulously prepared and preserved jars of achar, following age-old traditions. Even today, every Indian kitchen proudly displays its own collection of pickles, each boasting a unique flavour profile.

Achar, or the art of pickling, is a cherished tradition that knows no bounds. Recipes vary across regions, tailored to suit local tastes. Some prefer a fiery kick, while others savour the sweet and tangy notes. And then there are those who relish instant pickles best enjoyed fresh. If all this pickle talk has ignited your taste buds and kindled a desire to experience the classic tradition, we have a delightful surprise for you-a unique pickle recipe known as pani ka achar.

Also Read: Pickle Or Chutney- Which Is Healthier? All You Need To Know

Photo Credit: istock

Introducing Pani Ka Achar:

True to its name, pani ka achar celebrates the magic of water. In this recipe, water takes centre stage, infused with spices, vegetables, and fruits of your choice. The result is a tantalizing creation that resembles kanji but boasts a milder flavour. You can enjoy this achar as a side dish with your regular meals, complementing dal chawal, sabzi roti, or paratha. Or, for a truly delightful experience, try our favourite way-mix the achar with steamed rice and relish it as is.

How To Make Pani Ka Achar:

Creating pani ka achar is a simple process. As mentioned earlier, water takes the lead, and you can add your preferred ingredients. For this recipe, we have utilized the flavours of raw mango, ideal for the summer season. However, feel free to experiment with carrots, cauliflower, beetroots, chillies, or any vegetables of your choice.

We begin by combining raw mango with turmeric, salt, and red chilli powder, allowing it to soak under the sun for half a day. In a jar of water, we add a medley of spices, including black and yellow mustard seeds, fenugreek, fennel, and salt, blending them thoroughly. To this aromatic mixture, we introduce the marinated raw mango and let it bask in the sun for at least a week. Some enthusiasts also sprinkle a hint of sugar for a touch of sweetness.

Click here for the detailed recipe.

While making pani ka achar requires no expertise, preserving it requires a little caution. When exposing it to the sun, cover the jar's mouth with clean cheesecloth, allowing air and moisture to circulate while preventing contamination. Additionally, ensure you use a sterilized bottle each time to maintain its freshness.

We eagerly await your feedback on this unique pani ka achar. For more mouthwatering pickle recipes, click here.