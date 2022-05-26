Flavourful, tangy and delicious, pickle (achaar) makes for one of the most preferred accompaniments in India. And why not?! They are super versatile and can go well with just about anything. Indeed, a great accompaniment, pickles can instantly provide an explosion of flavours to recipes like dal chawal, pulao, khichdi and even parathas or roti. Pickle, or achaar, comes in many variations, for instance, mango pickle, lemon pickle, green chilli pickle and many more. Moreover, most of these pickle recipes require time for fermentation.





But did you know pickles can be made without fermentation too? Well, yes! Here we bring you a list of pickle recipes that you can make in a matter of minutes. They need just 15-20 minutes to get ready. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 5 Instant Pickle Recipes You Must Try At Home:

1. Instant Mango Pickle: Our Recommendation

One of the most popular pickle recipes! This heavenly pickle recipe instantly adds that much-needed zest to any boring meal. Wondering how? Click here for the recipe.

2. 3-Ingredient Onion Pickle

Making achar seems to be a challenging task, but trust us, the recipe of this pyaaz ka achar is so easy, quick and requires just 3 ingredients in its preparation. Red onion, white vinegar and salt! That's all you need! Click here.

3. Low-Cal, Oil-Free Adrak Ka Achaar

Now this one is for the fitness freaks! This 2-minute recipe can be easily prepared in the comforts of your kitchen, without any hassle. Once you have prepared the achaar, just pour it in a glass jar and enjoy! Click here for the recipe.

4. Ginger Chilli Pickle

Here we bring you another instant ginger chilli pickle for all the desi food lovers out there. To make this, you just need four ingredients such as lemon juice, ginger, green chillies and salt. Click here for the recipe.

5. Green Chilli Fry

Made with green chilli (hari mirch) mixed with some strong spices, this instant pickle recipe is a must-try. You can even store this green chilli condiment in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Find the recipe here.

For more easy accompaniment recipes, click here.





For more achaar recipes, click here.





Say no to boring meals, add these condiments to brighten up the meals. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite one in the comment section below. For more such articles, stay tuned!









