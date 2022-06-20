Any quick and clever kitchen hack isn't a waste ever. If you cook regularly, you would know that these handy tips often make your task a whole lot easier. There are so many ingredients, including fruits and vegetables, that we use almost every day while cooking. One such humble food item happens to be a potato. This vegetable is widely used in a range of delicacies in Indian households. There are many ways to prepare potatoes. However, most of the time, it gets tiring and somewhat boring when we are asked to peel the boiled potatoes. So, is there any way to save time and make the work easier? Yes. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has an easy tip to peel the potatoes.





In the video, shared on Instagram, Pankaj said that first, make a cut on each potato using a knife. You can make the cut entirely around its surface. Then, put them all in the pressure cooker for further boiling. Once the process is completed, let the potatoes cool down and you'll notice that the peeling process has become way easier than before. The chef also showed how, after this procedure, you can easily get rid of the outer covering of the potato within a jiffy.





Previously, Pankaj Bhadouria shared another video on how to cook capsicum properly. There are many ways to prepare it, however, you've got to make sure that its flavours remain intact. The capsicum should remain juicy and aromatic of course. Pankaj said that the right way to cook capsicum is by stir-frying it. She advised viewers not to boil it ever while cooking. Stir-frying the capsicum maintains its texture and sharpness.





Do take help from these tips whenever you are cooking in the kitchen next.