Are you someone who finds it difficult to maintain nonstick cookware? Don't feel sad, you aren't alone. It is the story of every kitchen. While the life of non-stick utensils is said to be 4-5 years, in many cases it hardly lasts for a year or less. Wondering why? Well, your cleaning process is faulty. But not anymore. We have a solution waiting for your attention. All thanks to Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria and her 'nuskhe'. She has shared a video discussing some tips that will help you maintain non-stick cookware. Along with the clip, the chef wrote, “How to maintain Non-Stick Cookware. Here are some tips to ensure your Non-Stick Cookware stays in great shape.”

Also read: How To Clean Tea Strainer - Chef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Easy Tips



Here are some tips to maintain non-stick cookware:

1.Whenever you buy a new non-stick cookware, make sure you first soak it in hot water and soap. Wash it with fresh water.

2. Pankaj Bhadouria suggests using only “wooden or silicone” spatulas.

3. Don't use a non-stick pan for high-heat cooking.

4. Avoid taking a used hot pan and placing it in cold water. Why? This causes thermal shock, which leads to warping or degradation of the non-stick coating.

5. For cleaning, use a mild soap and sponge. First, soak the pan in mild water and soap. Leave for 2-3 mins, and gently clean it with the sponge. “Never use a scrub or a steel scrubber,” Pankaj Bhadouria added.

6. After washing the utensil, don't forget to season it with just two drops of oil as it increases its durability.

7. At times, some burnt food bits don't go away from soap and water. To clean the stubborn stains, use a paste of baking soda and water.