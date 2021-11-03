Let's simply admit - way to a non- vegetarian's heart is through the delicious flavours of the chicken. Whether it's in form of a curry or snack, a chicken dish always makes us drool. And when it's grilled to perfection with flavourful masalas and butter, then there's nothing that can come close to that amazing taste! So, if just reading this has made you hungry for a delicious chicken snack, then look no further as we have just what you want - peri-peri chicken satay! As the name suggests, this delicious chicken satay is first marinated in a yoghurt base and then grilled to perfection to get a smoky taste. It is finally topped with peri-peri sauce for the extra fiery taste and served.





This dish is super simple and quick to make. It also makes a perfect starter for any party or occasion. All you need are basic home ingredients, and this delight will be ready in no time. Once you make it, you can serve it with chutneys and dips to balance the spicy taste. Plus, with the succulent and mouth-watering taste of this dish, we are sure that you will keep coming back to this snack once you make it!





So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

Here Is The Recipe Of Peri-Peri Chicken Satay | Peri-Peri Chicken Satay Recipe

First, soak the skewers for at least 60 minutes. Then marinate chicken with yoghurt, chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, peri-peri sauce, salt and pepper. Refrigerate and use when ready. Place in a zip lock bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.





When preparing the satay, remove the excess marinade-Pre heat grills to medium-high heat. Place chicken over medium heat, and then brush with oil to prevent the chicken from sticking. Grill for about 10 to 15 minutes, rotating from sides for even cooking. Transfer the skewers to a platter. In a small saucepan, simmer the remaining peri-peri marinade and the chicken for about seven minutes. Serve it with chicken and enjoy!





Find the full recipe of peri-peri chicken satay in the header.





Make this yummy snack, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!