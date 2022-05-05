It is that time of the year again. We have switched on the fans and the ACs and are using umbrella and sunglasses to step out of the houses. In fact, we are trying every way out to keep ourselves cool amidst the unbearable heat outside. Another popular way of keeping ourselves cool is chugging gallons of coolers. While we find myriads of coolers to choose from, there are a few that instantly tug at heartstrings - shikanji being one of them. A classic desi drink, shikanji is kind of nimbu paani with some fizz. Besides, it adds some spice to our palate too. Shikanji includes roasted jeera, chaat masala and black salt that adds some earthy flavour to the tangy-sweet drink.





(Also Read: Immunity-Boosting Shikanji Masala Recipe: 4 Shikanji Recipes You Can Make Under 5 Minutes)





While shikanji tastes delicious, we found a recipe that gives the drink a very seasonal makeover. Wonder how?! It is because we add some pineapple to the hearty shikanji. Sounds interesting; right? Trust us, it is as delicious as it sounds; but we suggest, try it for yourself and decide. This pineapple shikanji recipe has been shared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his Instagram handle. Take a look.





How To Make Pineapple Shikanji - Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

To make the drink, first blend pineapple chunks and sugar together. Strain the pulp and add lemon juice to it. Now, in a tall glass, add some salt, black salt, roaster jeera powder, chaat masala. To it, add the pineapple syrup, mint leaves and ice as per your choice. Top it with club soda, give a stir and pineapple shikanji is ready to be relished.

Prepare it today and let us know how you liked it. Meanwhile, here we have another unique lemonade recipe that adds on to the vibe of summer season. It's called the mango lemonade. Click here for the recipe.





Happy summer season, everyone!