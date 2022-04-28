Summer is upon us, and the rising temperature is getting unbearable day by day. It brings along dehydration, suntan, sweat, irritation and more. While most of us have never-ending reasons to hate the season, there are also a few factors that help us beat the heat. Wonder what?! It is the seasonal foods that we get. The good part about summer is it also brings along fruits like mangoes, litchis, watermelon, muskmelon and a range of yummy coolers to chug in seconds. Agreed? Now, what if we say we have found a perfect recipe that brings together the goodness of those yummy fruits and the coolers? No, we are not talking about those classic fresh fruit juices with ice. In fact, here we are talking the game a notch higher. We are mixing the most popular fruit with the most popular summer drink to offer you something unique and super cooling.





No more guesses - we are talking about mango lemonade. Lemonade, or as we say nimbu pani, is healthy, comforting and refreshes you instantly. And speaking about mango, it needs no separate introduction. Rightly referred to as the 'king of fruits', we love to make the most of mangoes throughout the season. Therefore, we thought of sharing the recipe with you.





This recipe of mango lemonade is curated by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and trust us, it is one of the easiest recipes to make a cooler for summer. Let's take a look:

How To make Mango Lemonade - Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

To make this mango lemonade drink, all we need are fresh and ripe mango, sugar, lime juice, mint leaves and water. That's it.

To begin with, take the mango pulp in a bowl, add sugar to it and mix until the sugar dissolves.

Now transfer the mixture in a glass jar, add lime juice to it and pour water.

Add fresh mint leaves and stir well.

For serving, take a tall glass and add ice cubes and lemon wedges in it. Pour the lemonade, add a straw and serve chilled.





The recipe sounds so cooling and perfect, right? So, what are you waiting for? Get those mangoes and lemons out of the refrigerator and make yourself this summer drink - mango lemonade - today.





