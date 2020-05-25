Planning To Cook Baingan Bharta? Try This Dhaba Restaurant's Special Recipe

Baingan bharta is one such dish that always brings smile to our faces

Raise your hand if you also feel that there's something about restaurants or dhabas that make even a simple food taste delicious. Imagine the lip-smacking dal tadka, aloo jeera and tandoori chicken! But going out to enjoy those foods have become a distant dream, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As an alternative, people who are yearning for those restaurant and dhaba-style foods are replicating the dishes in their kitchens. Keeping this in mind, we bring you Dhaba restaurant special baingan bharta recipe that will surely spruce up the regular one you prepare at home. Check out the recipe video for the special ingredients and the method, as shared by Chef Ravi Saxena, for making Dhaba restaurant-style baingan bharta.





Here's The Recipe Video For Dhaba Restaurant's Special Baingan Bharta:

Also Read: Protein-Rich Diet: Add Some Protein To Your Baingan Bharta With Soya Keema





If we talk about baingan (or aubergine or brinjal or eggplant), people have mixed reaction for the vegetable. Some baingan-based dishes bring waters in our mouth, while some turn us off. But baingan bharta is one such dish that always brings smile to our faces (barring the ones allergic to this vegetable), especially in the Northern parts of India.





Here's The Written Recipe For Dhaba Restaurant's Special Baingan Bharta:

Prep Time: 10 minutes





Cook Time: 30 minutes





Serves: 4





Ingredients:





2 eggplants





2 tbsp oil





1 tbsp garlic, chopped





1 inch ginger, chopped





1 green chilli, chopped





1 onion, chopped





2 tomatoes, chopped





1 tsp red chili powder





1 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp coriander powder





1 tsp cumin powder





Salt to taste





Fresh coriander for garnish





Method:





Rinse the eggplants and pat dry. Brush it with little oil all over. Then make few slits all over the eggplant with a knife.





Put the eggplant directly on heat and roast, turning often for around 10-12 minutes until completely roasted.





Once cooled, remove the skin. Transfer the roasted eggplant to a bowl and mash using a fork or potato masher. Set it aside.





Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add chopped garlic, ginger and green chili.





Saute until they start changing colour for around 2 minutes.





Then add the chopped onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Don't brown them.





Add the chopped tomatoes and mix. Cook the tomatoes for around 5 minutes until very soft and you notice oil oozing out of the masala.





Add the red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and salt. Mix to combine.





Add the mashed roasted eggplant into the pan.





Cook the bharta for another 5 minutes on medium-low heat, stirring often.





Garnish with fresh coriander and green chillis.





Cooking Tips: You can also roast a whole eggplant in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.





Baingan bharta is best enjoyed with chapatti, dahi and achar. So prepare it at home and relish. Happy cooking!



















