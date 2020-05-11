Indian Cooking Tips: Give A Tangy Twist To Baingan With This Achari Baingan Recipe (Video Inside)

Highlights Egg-plant contains a pigment called anthocyanins

Baingan is rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C, K and more

Achari baingan gives a spicy twist to the regular bharwan baingan

If you are someone who likes baingan ka bharta or baingan masala, then this article is just for you! Admit it or not, we share a love-hate relationship with baingan- some people swear by this vegetable, whereas others hate them. Some people like few baingan-based recipes, while get turned off with other recipes. However, it is one of the most common vegetables in an Indian kitchen. It is said, consuming baingan, also known as egg-plant or aubergine, can be good for health as it is rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C, K and more. According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, egg-plant has several benefits, which are not much talked about.





Egg-plant contains a pigment called anthocyanins, which are touted to be good for the functioning of the heart. It is said, the vegetable works as a natural laxative due to its rich fibre-content, aiding good digestion. Egg-plant is a rich source of iron, which is often dubbed to increase the production of red blood cells in body, which helps to fight anaemia (a common problem among females).





Knowing the various benefits of consuming egg-plants, one can try not to avoid this vegetable from their meals. To make baingan lip-smacking, here we have an 'achari baingan' recipe that may strike a chord with everyone on the dining table. Achari baingan is basically deep-fried small egg-plants stuffed with tangy masala, giving a spicy twist to the regular bharwan baingan. This dish goes best with chapatis or jeera rice.

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Achari Baingan For You:

