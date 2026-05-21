In a city known for its ever-evolving dining and nightlife landscape, a few places manage to become destinations in their own right - spaces people return to time and again, not just for food and drinks, but for the experience they offer. One such address in Delhi was HOME at Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall. Over the years, it built a loyal following among cocktail enthusiasts and regular patrons alike. Now, after seven years of operations, the celebrated bar has shut its doors, marking the end of a chapter that many describe as deeply personal and memorable.





HOME, the New Delhi bar launched in February 2019, ceased operations earlier this week. The closure comes as part of a restructuring of the PVR Group's Luxury Collection, under which the bar operated.

A Decorated Journey In India's Bar Scene

During its run, HOME carved a niche for itself in India's competitive bar landscape. The establishment featured five times in the Top 30 list of the 30 Best Bars India annual rankings - a significant achievement that underscored its popularity and consistency.

The bar was helmed by Santanu Chanda for the past five years, a recognised name in the industry and winner of the 30 Best Bars India Best Bartender award. The team at HOME was also honoured with the Best Bar Team award, highlighting its strong creative and hospitality credentials.





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Announcing the closure on Instagram, Chanda wrote, "After an incredible journey of 7 years, we have closed the doors of HOME."





Reflecting on the journey, he added, "HOME was built with passion, creativity, hospitality, and the dream of creating a space where people could truly connect. Over the years, it became much more than just a bar - it became an institution for many, a community, and a place filled with unforgettable memories."





He also thanked patrons and the wider bar community, saying, "To all our guests, friends, Jurors, and the global bar community, thank you for the constant love, support, and belief in us throughout this beautiful journey."





Acknowledging the team, he wrote, "A special thanks to current and former team members who stood with us and helped shape HOME into what it became today. Your hard work, dedication, and heart will always remain part of this story."





"We are deeply grateful to everyone who walked through our doors and became part of our journey over the last seven years. Thank you for being part of HOME," he added.





Patrons Share Memories And Heartfelt Goodbyes

The announcement prompted an outpouring of reactions from patrons, many of whom described the closure as an emotional moment.





"For me, @home_delhi was more than just Home. So many memories here to cherish for life. Thank you for the good times," one user wrote.





Another commented, "Sad to see the doors close, but what you all created will stay with people for a long time. Love and respect to the entire Home team."





Some called it "the end of an era", while others remembered it as "the best bar in India". Many guests also thanked the team for "wonderful and unforgettable moments" and praised the "warm hospitality" that defined the experience.





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Inside The Concept Of HOME

Located in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj, HOME positioned itself as more than just a bar. It presented itself as a "home away from home" for guests seeking a refined yet comfortable setting.





The space blended elements of art, hospitality and entertainment, catering to a clientele that appreciated understated luxury. Its bar programme featured a carefully curated selection of cocktails, wines and spirits, with a strong focus on craftsmanship.





Led by a team of skilled mixologists, the menu offered both signature creations and classic cocktails, reflecting attention to detail and creativity. Over time, the bar became known not just for its drinks but also for the sense of community it fostered.





While HOME may have closed its doors, its legacy within Delhi's bar culture - built on memorable experiences, award-winning cocktails and a strong sense of belonging - is likely to linger for a long time.