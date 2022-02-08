Nothing can beat the taste and nutrition of fresh fruits. And given the abundance of fruits that our country is home to, one is spoiled for choice when it comes to fruit-based dishes. You can go the traditional route and incorporate fruits like mangoes and bananas into your curries or whip up a decadent dessert. But on your lazy days, when all you want is something fresh and healthy to munch on, we recommend you try Pooja Makhija's fruit chaat recipe. The nutritionist's bowl of fruit chaat can be made in just a few minutes.





(Also read: Resisting Sugar And Not Sweetness: Expert Tips From Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija)





Pooja Makhija shared the recipe video on Instagram along with the caption, “Just a pyar bhara way to enjoy nature's gift to us - fruit chaat!”

How To Make Fruit Chaat l Fruit Chaat Recipe

Ingredients:





Grapes





Pomegranates





Jeera powder





Chaat masala





Chilli powder





Pink salt





Pepper





Lime juice





Honey





Coriander leaves





Process:





First, take the grapes in a bowl and add the pomegranates to the mix.





Then top the fruits with all the powders. Spritz some lime juice, followed by honey.

Finally, add coriander leaves to the mix.





Toss and serve the chaat chilled.





Watch the video here:

(Also read: Eating Fruits As Dessert? Healthy Or Unhealthy? Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Reveals)





A few days ago, the celebrity nutritionist also shared another simple recipe – the Green Goddess Salad. The recipe consists of two parts– the salad itself and the dressing which lends the name to the dish. Pooja Makhija used a variety of ingredients such as cabbage, cucumber, spring onions, spinach, almonds, garlic, onion, lemon juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper in this healthy recipe. Check out the recipe here.





Last year, Pooja Makhija also shared a special gajar ka salad recipe that is both yummy and easy to cook. All the nutritionists used for the dish are carrots, white sesame seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves, curry leaves, mustard seeds, lemon, salt, honey and oil. Read more about the recipe here.





With these yummy recipes on your menu, we are sure your week ahead will be a healthy one.