Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares Healthy Recipe Of Gajar Ka Salad - Try Now

You must give this recipe a try before bidding adieu to winters

The very thought of fresh and crunchy carrots reminds us of winter-special gajar ka halwa. Loaded with ghee, mawa and nuts, gajar ka halwa is all things sweet, greasy and heart-warming. And if you are anything like us, then a warm bowl of gajar ka halwa is enough to win your heart and make you slurp. But devouring gajar ka halwa can be sinful at times. Excess amount of sugar in the recipe makes the dish fat-laden and calorific. Hence, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija brings a recipe that can be a delicious and healthy alternative to the decadent gajar ka halwa. She calls it gajar ka salad.





Pooja Makhija recently took to her Instagram handle to share a reel of the recipe; trust us, the recipe is so easy that even a novice chef can whip it up like a pro. Moreover, with this dish, you can enjoy the benefits of carrots to the fullest. Click here to know about the benefits of carrots.





How To Make Gajar Ka Salad | Gajar Ka Salad Recipe:

This recipe is quick, simple and ideal for a wholesome lunch on a busy weekday. All you need for the dish are carrots, white sesame seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves, curry leaves, mustard seeds, lemon, salt, honey and oil. Although the recipe includes avocado oil, Pooja Makhija suggests you can use any oil of your choice. Let's find out the video:

Here's The Written Recipe Of Pooja Makhija's Special Gajar Ka Salad:

Step 1. Peel and grate the carrots. Keep aside.





Step 2. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies to it.





Step 3. Add chopped coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt and honey to the grated carrot. Mix everything together.





Step 4. Add the tadka to the carrot and mix everything again.





Step 5. Top it with white sesame seeds and some more coriander leaves and serve.





