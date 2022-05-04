Home-cooked Indian food is fast emerging as one of the healthiest food that we can possibly consume. Experts and nutritionists have strongly recommended eating the simple 'ghar ka khana' as a way of staying healthy in the long run. Ghar ka khana served in the classic way of a thali provides us with all the nutrition that our body requires. The humble Indian thali has also been rediscovered as a great way of practising portion control - with small portions of each dish being served together as part of a wholesome and balanced meal. Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija too highlighted the benefits of the great Indian thali and why it makes for a complete meal. Take a look:

(Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares 2 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne)





"East or west, Indian thali is the best," she wrote in the caption of her post. "Balanced, wholesome, bursting with flavour, no processed or prepackaged items, all foods made fresh daily - now that's called nurture," she added. Her video has already received 148k views and 6.4k likes.





In the clip, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains why the Indian thali is actually a complete meal in itself. She said that our Indian diet is probably one of the best diets, and our ancestors were well-versed with the ways and means of eating right even before the spread of awareness around nutrition. Pooja Makhija then showed us a glimpse of her Gujarati Thali that had two different kinds of Dals, three different servings of vegetables and two servings of Roti or carbs. There was also a small salad to start the meal.





Pooja Makhija also explained how to eat the Indian thali in order to get maximum nutrition out of it. "Start with the salad, go onto the proteins and then eat your carbs. That's the best way to eat," she said in the video.





If you want to try and make some Thalis at home too, we have just what you need. These 7 traditional thalis from across the country can be easily made at home.





