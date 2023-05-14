Connaught Place is one of the popular landmarks of Delhi. Situated in the heart of the capital city, it is a frequented haunt for luxury and street shoppers alike. The market is so vast, that there is plenty to shop for. And after a tiring day, when hunger sets in, there is again a string of restaurants and cafes to give you a break and relax your mind with good food. We compiled a list of some of the most popular eateries in and near the market that are loved for food and ambiance.

Here're 7 Restaurants In Connaught Place Delhi That Are A Must-Visit:

1. The Big Chill Cafe

After all these years, The Big Chill still remains a favourite of Italian food lovers in Delhi. The loaded pizzas and creamy pastas still win our heart. Even the healthy salads taste amazing here. And let's not forget desserts like Mud Pie, Tiramisu and Banoffee Pie, slurp!





Where: B 40, The Colonnade, Opposite Gate 2 Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Connaught Place

When: 12noon-11:30pm





Cost for two: Rs 1500 approx.

2. Indian Coffee House

The legendary eatery could not be missed on this list. This joint is still popular for a budget-friendly meal and heart-warming coffee that evokes a sense of nostalgia. From dosa to omelette, everything feels homely and offers comfort.





Where: 2nd Floor, Mohan Singh Place, Connaught Place





When: 9 am - 9 pm





Cost for two: Rs 500 approx.

3. Hard Rock Cafe

The popular chain has landed in the heart of Delhi, inviting food and music lovers. The signature burgers and heady cocktails are a must-try here. Regular live music performances enhance livens up the moods and the vintage architecture makes it quite an experience.





Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, New Delhi





When: 10 am to 1 am1





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500 approx.

4. Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Fan of authentic Asian cuisine. Yeti is the place to try delicious Tibetan, Chinese and north Eastern cuisine. The menu is expansive and offers a variety of options of tempting Asian dishes. Whenever yo visit, do try their Jhol Momos, Thukpa Noodles and Mothuk.





Where: The Colonnade, Connaught Place





When: 12noon - 11pm





Cost for two: Rs 2500 approx.

5. Café Hawkers

Cafe hawkers served signature cuisines from across the globe. This cafe attracts students and youngsters with an upbeat and relaxed ambience and a pocket-friendly menu. With colourful and quirky interiors and an interesting menu that brings out the hawker theme in the best of ways. We tried their Hot Garlic Momos and Veg Mexican Pinwheels. Both the appetisers were quite delicious and flavourful. While Ultimate Chicken Pizza was a little dry and bland, we highly recommend the Indian Shahi Paneer and Malabar Parotta. Chicken Thai Red Curry is another good option, and you must end your meal with their Waffles.

6. Hotel The Royal Plaza

For beer lovers, Hotel The Royal Plaza has in-house 'Royal Brewery Bistro'. It is apparently the largest microbrewery in Delhi that serves craft beer made from the finest German malts. North Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Italian. In appetisers, you must try their cheese sticks, chicken tikka, and Lyuten's chicken burger. Mutton rogan josh is a must-try in mains.





Where: 19, Ashoka Rd, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Cost For Two: Rs. 3000- 4000 approx.

7. Tamasha

Tamasha is one of the most popular places to dine in CP. With a refreshing outdoor ambiance, good music, and a buzzing vibe, the restaurant has multiple areas including a Courtyard, two indoor floors, and a spacious backyard. Tamasha's menu offers authentic cuisines such as North Indian, Asian, and Italian, with a variety of finger foods. They also have an extensive cocktail menu that offers drinks inspired by regions of America, Europe, and India. Some of the cocktails such as Twisted Mirchi Martini, Desi LIIT, and Black Russian are their signature bestsellers.





Where: In Anand House, A 28, KG Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi





When: Time: 12 pm to 12.30 am





Cost for two: Rs 2500 approx.