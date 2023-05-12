Foodies in Delhi are in for a treat as many world-famous eateries are now expanding their presence across the city. Hard Rock Cafe is one such popular American chain that had opened its doors in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Apart from its signature treats such as burgers and sandwiches, Hard Rock cafe has expanded its menu to include some delicious local favourites as well. We recently visited the wonderful eatery to experience the menu first-hand, and here's what we'd recommend.





Rock music lovers would be well-aware of this establishment that has just opened up in Janpath at Atma Ram Mansion. The central location of Hard Rock Cafe works to its advantage. Music memorabilia, black and white frames and contemporary vibes characterise the interiors. As the left is under construction, you would have to climb plenty of stairs to reach the restaurant. Chef Cyrus guided us through the interesting and unique local flavours on the cafe's menu.





We started off with the crispy and delicious Thela Chaat that was similar to a palak patta chaat topped with tamarind, mint chutneys and roasted peanuts and pomegranates. Meanwhile, the Jumbo Combo Veg was a collection of the most popular veggie starters including onion rings, potato skins, tomato bruschetta, Southwest spring rolls and huli-huli veg skewers. Dips like hickory barbecue, sour cream and chipotle aioli were paired on the side of this fulfilling platter.

Thela Chaat. Photo Credit: Hard Rock Cafe

Mezze Platter. Photo Credit: Hard Rock Cafe

Another amazing platter that we tried was the Mezze Platter featuring falafel kebab, grilled harissa cottage cheese, pita chips, assorted bell peppers, cucumber, tomato wedges and olives. The Beiruti Hummus and Beetroot Hummus along with Tzatziki simply stole the show! While there were also offerings like kebab platters, makhani rolls and aloo tikka burger on the local menu, we were simply too full to try anything else. But, there's always room for desserts! We ended up ordering the Homemade Apple Cobbler in desserts, warm and gooey and topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.





So, head to Hard Rock Cafe for scrumptious food and drinks with a side of good music and company!





What: Local menu at Hard Rock Cafe





Where: Showroom No.1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Mandi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001





When: 12pm - 1am





Cost for two: Rs. 2,500 approx.