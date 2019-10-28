Post Diwali Detox: Rejuvenate Your Body After The Festivities With This Badam Kahwa

This kahwa is made in the traditional way.

Starting the day with a hot cup of tea is almost a ritual for many. Regular teas are high in caffeine content, which has stimulating and energising properties. However, too much of caffeine may be harmful for health. Hence, many people are veering towards more herbal options like green tea. There are many kinds of green teas that you can make with herbal leaves. But, if you are looking for something more exotic and powerful, especially to detox your body after the week-long Diwali festivities, go for kahwa or Kashmiri tea. A typical kahwa is a winning combination of Kashmiri green tea leaves boiled with saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. The tea is traditionally prepared in brass kettle, called 'samovar' in Kashmir.





If you are looking for some potion that can rejuvenate and revitalise you after the full-blown Diwali festive binge, this badam kahwa is perfect for you. This kahwa or green tea is made in the traditional way except it also contains the goodness of badam (almonds).





Almonds are a great source of energy.

Why Is Badam Kahwa A Good Detox Drink -



Relieves Indigestion

After binge eating all through the festive season, you might face some digestion issues. This kahwa will help soothe your stomach and alleviate digestive issues. Have it first thing in the morning to get the maximum benefits.

Defends Against Common Infections

The season changes rapidly and winter sets in right after Diwali. Brace yourself for those colder days with this drink as the saffron present in it is rich in antioxidant properties that help in keeping cold, cough and other infections away. This drink helps in building immunity, which also forms a protective layer against diseases like dengue.





Provides Energy

It is a known fact that almonds are a great source of energy. Apart from supporting brain health, almonds may energise your body after a long, tiring festive season.





Aids Weight Loss

It is customary in Kashmiri households to serve kahwa right after meals, which helps in easy digestion of food, and also improves metabolism. After indulging in all those sweets and heavy foods during Diwali, get back to your diet and fitness regime with this badam kahwa.





Badam Kahwa -

This badam kahwa is perfect for post Diwali detox as it brings in a wealth of nutrients like protein and healthy fats. Take a break from sugar after gorging on sweets during the festival. Make this tea with honey, which will sweeten it and also provide its anti-inflammatory properties.





View the detailed recipe of badam kahwa here.







