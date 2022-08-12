It was Raksha Bandhan yesterday (on August 11, 2022) and we marked the day with utmost fun and fervor. On this day, siblings come together and spend the day with love, laughter; and of course, loads of food. We prepare an extensive spread of yummy delicacies for our siblings that include different types of fried foods, sweets and more. And let's agree, we go on a bingeing spree, keeping all our diet thoughts aside. This subsequently ends up making us feel heavy from within. This is why, experts suggest post festive detox the very next day. A proper detoxification after festivals helps us cleanse the body, regulating digestion and metabolism. When we say detoxification, the first thing that comes to our mind is herbal tea. Tea, brewed with healthy herbs and spices, load us up with several essential nutrients, further flushing out the toxins.





We recently came across one such detox drink option that is dubbed ideal for cleansing our gut health. Over eating during the Raksha Bandhan festival often leads to acidity, indigestion and more. This is where a cardamom tea comes handy.

Post Raksha Bandhan Detox Drink: Health Benefits Of Cardamom Tea:

According Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, "Compounds in cardamom including cineole, camphor and limonene among others work to support a healthy immune system". She further explained that the tea also works as an excellent digestive aid that may help "reduce symptoms of digestive issues including indigestion, heartburn and upset stomach".

That's not all. Cardamom tea is great for managing diabetes too. Several studies from across the world have suggested that cardamom is loaded with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and hypolipidemic properties that may help regulate blood sugar level in our body. It is known to promote weight loss too.

How To Make Cardamom Tea:

To make cardamom tea, all you need to do is add two cardamom pods in 2 cups of water and boil. Boil until the tea reduces to half. Strain the drip and sip early in the morning. It's that simple!





So, what are you waiting for? Try the healthy cardamom tea today and detox yourself after the Rakhi indulgence. But, always remember, moderation is the key.









