Durga Puja and Dussehra are over and so is all the festive food, at least for the time being, till Diwali. From savoury snacks to plates full of desserts, people have indulged in them all during the past few days, right from the onset of Navratri. These few days of bingeing on all the fat-laden festive food have also meant that the body has been filled with a number of toxins. Now, it would be a good idea to eliminate that from your system and go into detox mode. The best way to do that would be by opting for few detox drinks.





Apart from cleansing the system of all the toxins, the process of detoxification will also speed up the metabolism and enhance overall health. So, here are 7 detox drinks that can help you eliminate the toxins, and allow your body to get back on track.

Haldi tea is good for detox.

1. Detox Haldi (Turmeric) Tea

Haldi or turmeric is a powerhouse of nutrients. This tea has the perfect combination of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients and helps improve digestion, metabolism, and weight loss too. All that you need to make it are turmeric, ginger, black pepper and honey, and in a few minutes, your healthy tea is ready!





2. Orange, Lemon, Cucumber Detox Water





We all have our favourite fruit-infused detox water formula. Though some are more popular than others, here's a veggies-version detox formula. Apart from the goodness of fruits such as orange and pineapple, this includes cucumber and ginger too. Absolutely refreshing!

Lemon, ginger and honey tea

3. Lemon, Ginger And Honey Tea





Treat yourself to this cup of piping hot tea, that's quick and easy to make. It's packed with nutrients and is high on the taste quotient as well. Have it in the morning and start your day on an invigorating note. It's also a good drink to treat cough, cold and sore throat.





4. Coconut Water With Lemon And Mint





When it comes to detox and rehydrating beverages, nothing can beat the power of coconut water. No matter which part of the world you're in, coconut water is a great addition to any diet. This soothing coconut water-based thirst quencher also has the goodness of Vitamin C with the addition of lemon to it. Add a few mint leaves before serving.





5. Orange, Carrot, Ginger Detox Drink





Blend fresh oranges, carrot and ginger to make this colourful and nutrient-rich drink. It's packed with Vitamin C, beta-carotene and fibre. The juice tastes best when chilled. So, keep it in the fridge for a while before serving. You can have it any time of the day. It's perhaps the best and most refreshing way to detox your system!

Fresh juice is good for health.

6. Pomegranate-Beetroot Juice





This juice is a great way to cleanse the digestive system. It has the goodness of pomegranate and the cleansing properties of beetroot juice. Both these ingredients have been given immense importance in Ayurveda for their cleansing and detox benefits. Add some fresh aloe vera gel for that further boost to the immune system.





7. Lemona





This drink is the perfect way to start your detox regime. Loaded with the goodness of lemon and mint, it tastes great and is very easy to make. Have it and feel rejuvenated, light, and energetic!





These are the 7 drinks to cleanse your body and eliminate the toxins post the festive binge. So, head to the kitchen right away, dust off that juicer or take your first steps towards washing away the toxins lodged in your system!