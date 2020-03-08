Product Review: Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer-Mixer-Grinder 

You can picture your kitchen without many tools, but can you imagine it without a mixer-grinder, we guess not. A good mixer-grinder can not only make working in kitchen a whole lot easier but also take your preparations a notch higher. Consequently, a worn-out mixer-grinder could make your dread going to the kitchen altogether. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer-Mixer-Grinder is engineered to deliver superior performance, durability, and safety, this professional mixer has many striking features that makes it a good kitchen investment, especially in India.





Jars: Most mixer-grinders have round jars, but not only are these jars square but also made of leak-proof stainless steel material, the tritan lids and locking tabs on top give the jars a chic and sturdy appeal. Square jars with flow breakers ensure better circulation of food inside the jars and also prevent them from eventual leaking, cracks or dents. The double-safety interlock system ensures that the operation starts only when the jar and lid are securely placed together, so that you enjoy effortless hands-free grinding.

Most mixer-grinders have round jars, but not only are these jars square but also made of leak-proof stainless steel material, the tritan lids and locking tabs on top give the jars a chic and sturdy appeal. Square jars with flow breakers ensure better circulation of food inside the jars and also prevent them from eventual leaking, cracks or dents. The double-safety interlock system ensures that the operation starts only when the jar and lid are securely placed together, so that you enjoy effortless hands-free grinding. Blades : The universal blades are well-suited for a range of tough and easy ingredients. You do not need to change blades for a variety of wet grinding and dry grinding. From grinding raw turmeric to coconut, you can grind it all in this mixer. You can also make heavy dough batter, such as idli batter in a matter of seconds.

: The universal blades are well-suited for a range of tough and easy ingredients. You do not need to change blades for a variety of wet grinding and dry grinding. From grinding raw turmeric to coconut, you can grind it all in this mixer. You can also make heavy dough batter, such as idli batter in a matter of seconds. Speed: The mixer-blender-grinder has a powerful 1400 watt rated motor with triple overload protection (advanced cooling, early warning, auto cut off features). The infinite speed control and intelligent speed sensor promise quick and effortless grinding despite food load.

The mixer-blender-grinder has a powerful 1400 watt rated motor with triple overload protection (advanced cooling, early warning, auto cut off features). The infinite speed control and intelligent speed sensor promise quick and effortless grinding despite food load. Body: The all-metal body, minimal use of plastic ensures lesser wear and tear and longer durability.

The mixer can efficiently carry out a variety of functions and is effective for both- commercial and personal use.







