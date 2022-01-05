After a long and tiring day, all we crave is something wholesome and delicious that would uplift our mood and put a smile on our faces. We don't want something elaborate, just something quick that can be easily whipped in minutes. What we desire is comfort food! A bowl full of steaming hot rajma chawal, or a wholesome plate of roti sabzi, these scrumptious combinations makes for the perfect meal after work. Another such delicious combination is the puri bhaji. Just thinking about crispy and fluffy puris dipped in spicy, hot bhaji reminds us of carefree days, making it the ultimate comfort food for all occasions! Make this desi combination to sate your cravings.





Puri Bhaji Recipe: How To Make Puri Bhaji For A Quick And Easy Dinner

Aloo ki sabzi is known as bhaji

Aloo Bhaaji Recipe:

The bhaji in the puri bhaji combination is a simple aloo ki sabzi. To make this aloo ki sabzi, heat oil in a pan and saute cumin seeds. Add chopped potatoes and stir fry till the potatoes are half cooked. Season it with turmeric powder, coriander powder, mango powder, salt, red chilli powder. Mix well. Now add diced garlic and green chillies. Once the rawness of the garlic is gone, garnish the sabzi with coriander and serve it hot!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Bhaji.

Puri is crispy and fluffy.

Puri Recipe:

Knead a dough of atta, sooji, oil and salt. Divide the dough into tiny balls and roll them out into circles. Heat oil in a deep kadhai, fry the rolled puri till it puffs up to shape. Puri is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Puri.





This delicious combination tastes best when it is served hot! Pair some pickle with puri bhaji for a tangy surprise to a spicy meal.





