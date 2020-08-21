These Sooji-Paneer Pops Will Draw Everyone To The Dining Table In A Jiffy

These sooji pops are an ideal breakfast recipe

Seldom have we heard anyone say no to anything fried, crispy and crunchy. It is true that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you should try to make it as healthy as you can, but it is also absolutely okay to indulge once in a while. And, if you are cooking at home, you can also be all the more mindful of the quality of ingredients and quantity of oil used. Weekends and special occasions call for something super decadent and yummy, but should you toil all day in the kitchen to make those treats? Not necessarily. We have just the right recipe that will not only impress everyone in your home, but will also save all those precious hours spent in the kitchen. This quick, hassle-free sooji snack packs all the crunch and crisp to brighten your day, and oh, did we mention our beloved corn and paneer are making a cameo here too! Does it get any better? We guess not!





In this recipe video by vlogger and YouTuber Parul, you can learn how to make these bite-sized nibbles with sooji.





(Also Read: Cooking Tips: 3 Super Easy Tips To Dry-Roast Sooji (Semolina) At Home )





For this recipe, dry roast sooji until it is fragrant. Stir on low-medium flame. Now add some milk and keep stirring so that there are no lumps. Switch off the flame, and take out the dry mix. To this mix, add green chillies, sweet corn kernels, some paneer (grated), coriander, chaat masala, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste and red chilli powder. Now mix everything together. In another bowl, take maida, black powder, water and make maida slurry of pouring consistency. Grease your hands and pull out small pops from the sooji-paneer mix, dip them in the slurry and fry until golden. Repeat the same until you exhaust the sooji-corn mix. Serve the delish pops with ketchup or any dip of your choice.

Here is the full recipe of sooji-paneer pops on 'Cook With Parul' YouTube Channel:





