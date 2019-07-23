Cooking Tips: 3 Super Easy Tips To Dry-Roast Sooji (Semolina) At Home

Sooji is widely used in a number of healthy preparations

To save time, dry-roast sooji in advance to make different delights

You can either dry-roast sooji in a pan or in an oven

For most people, mornings are usually busy. Whether you have office to attend or have to get your kids ready for school, morning hours can turn out to be quite taxing. During those rushed morning hours, it's not very easy to prepare an elaborate meal, especially when you are looking forward to a healthy one. One kitchen ingredient that is both healthy and satiating is sooji or semolina. Also known as rava, sooji is widely used in a number of healthy preparations, upma being one of the most quick and easy delights. However, while preparing upma, one has to spend a considerable amount of time in roasting sooji, which is an essential step. To save time and effort, just dry-roast sooji in advance and then store it in an air-tight container. You can use dry-roasted sooji in upmas, halwas etc.





Sooji is widely used in a number of healthy preparations

You can either dry-roast sooji in a pan or in an oven. The dry-roasted semolina can stay fresh for up to three-four weeks, if stored in an air-tight container. However, avoid roasting all the semolina in one go. It is always better to roast it in batches, so it doesn't remain under-cooked.







Benefits Of Pre-Roasting Sooji Or Rava



- Extends the shelf life of sooji.

- Keeps bugs and worms at bay.

- Speeds up the cooking process.







Here Are 3 Easy Tips To Dry-Roast Sooji At Home:



Things Required:



Sooji or rava (Semolina) - 2 cups or 250 grams (per batch)

A non-stick pan (Preferably heavy-base pan)

A rubber or silicon spatula







How To Roast Sooji At Home | 3 Easy Steps To Dry Roast Rava



Dry-Roast Sooji On Low Flame



To begin with, place the non-stick pan on the gas stove and bring it on low flame. After few seconds, add the sooji and dry roast it on low flame.







Keep Stirring To Avoid Burning



Next, with the help of silicon spatula, stir the sooji so that it doesn't stick to the bottom of the pan. Keep stirring till the sooji turns a little aromatic or golden brown in hue.







Allow It To Cool Completely Before Transferring In Container



Lastly, transfer the dry-roasted sooji in a large plate and spread it evenly. Allow it to cool down completely and only then transfer it in an air-tight container.





Now, that we have shared with you an incredibly easy way to roast sooji or rava at home, make use of this method and save your time and effort. Happy Cooking!







