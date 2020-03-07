Quick Breakfast Recipe: This Easy Idli Upma Can Be Your Go-To Morning Meal

Highlights Idli is one of the most popular south Indian foods across the world

It is considered to be a great breakfast option

Idli upma is a quick, easy and wholesome breakfast dish to cook at home

Let's admit, we all have skipped breakfast on more than one occasion. Whether we are pressed with time or just because of being lazy to cook an extensive, wholesome meal, breakfast seems to be an easy one to skip. No matter how much we are told about the importance of the first meal of the day, we just cannot get ourselves to understand the importance due to various situations. We understand it could be tough to cook a meal that is a balance of nutrients, quick and easy at the same time, but what if we tell you that a perfect breakfast does exist?





Soft, spongy and wholesome idli is an ideal breakfast dish popular across countries. Idli is considered to be a healthy dish as well. Besides saving up on a lot of calories with being steamed, idli is light on the stomach too. It is certainly the perfect amalgamation of all things tasty and healthy. Defying the popular notions around a typical Indian dish, Idli isn't deep-fried, neither is it too hot and spicy.





And while Idli is eaten in a typical way, best enjoyed with a bowl full of sambhar and coconut chutney, no one said you can't mend the ways a little. In fact, you'll be surprised at how many other dishes Idli can be turned into. Here we've got a quick and easy breakfast that you can prepare at home right with just some leftover idli in the morning when one is pressed for time.

Idli Upma is a balance of subtle flavours of spices such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, red chillies, onion and turmeric. In this super easy recipe, leftover idlis are crumbled and broken down to small pieces and are added to a mix of caramelized onions and spices with urad and chana dal. You can even add your choice of veggies to this soft, spongy and tantalising breakfast dish.





Idli Upma is a stellar dish that can be your go-to option for a quick morning meal. Besides being a great breakfast option, it can be a perfect tiffin idea for kids and also a fun snack to pack for a Sunday picnic. Find the recipe of idli upma here, try at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







