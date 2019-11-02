Quick Party Recipe: 4-Ingredient Cheesy Mushroom Sliders For Your Next House Party

The cheddar cheese and mushrooms complement each other quite well.

Be it a casual game night or a fancy cocktail party, food remains to be the highlight of almost all occasions. Bite-sized nibbles pair the best with cocktails and mocktails. If you have a party scheduled at your place anytime soon, then we're here to provide you with an interesting party special recipe that is sure to garner the attention of all your guests. Try making cheesy mushroom sliders that are super-quick and easy-to-make. Don't get tricked by their small size as they are full of flavours. The best part about these sliders is that they are apt for little hands and you can always customise the toppings as per the taste and liking of the kids at the party.





Get creative with your sliders and pull off the mini delights in the most perfect manner by using just four ingredients; slider buns, cheddar cheese, button mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. The cheddar cheese and mushrooms complement each other quite well and the presence of cherry tomatoes would impart a slight tang to the appetiser.





How To Make Cheesy Mushroom Sliders At Home:

Ingredients:





Slider buns - 10





Cheddar Cheese - 250 grams (grated)





Button Mushrooms - 10





Cherry Tomatoes - 10





Butter - 1 tsp (optional)





Method:





To begin with, take a pan and add butter to it. Bring it over medium flame and allow it to melt.

Add button mushrooms to the pan and saute them for a while till they turn brown and slightly crispy in texture.

Cut the slider bun in two halves and toast them on the same pan.

Cut the cherry tomatoes in two halves and keep them aside.

Put all the ingredients over one another, wherein the toasted slider bun has to be at the bottom, followed by half cut slice of cherry tomato, sauteed mushroom, grated cheddar cheese and then again toasted bun.

Secure the stack with the help of a toothpick and you're good to go.

Note: You can either serve the sliders as is or bake them for few seconds to enjoy the melted cheese. You may also sprinkle a bit of chilli flakes over the sliders to make them a little spicy.





So think no further, set out a tray of these irresistible sliders and get ready to bag all the much-deserved compliments and appreciation. If you know of more such quirky party special recipes, then do write to us in the comments section below.







