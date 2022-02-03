When we think of Maharashtra, the first thing that strikes our foodie mind is the delicious variety of street food the beautiful state offers. Bhel puri, pav bhaji, poha, these classic Maharashtrian street foods are a beloved part of Indian cuisine, so much so that we can find them in all parts of the country! The tantalising flavours of the chatpata and spicy street food make people salivate immediately. Clearly, we don't have to travel to Maharashtra every time we crave its scrumptious street food. We can satisfy our cravings by easily making these dishes at home! Here, we have shortlisted five delicious Maharashtrian street food recipes that you can prepare at home.





Also Read: 5 Gujarati Snacks or Farsan You Can Enjoy With a Cup of Tea

Here Are 5 Maharashtrian Street Food You Can Easily Make At Home:

1. Ragda Pattice

One of the most popular street foods of Maharashtra, this spicy delicacy is prepared in two parts, the ragda and patties. The name Ragda Pattice is the localized take on the English 'patties'. The ragda is made from soaked peas cooked in onion, tomatoes and spices, to give its signature spicy curry flavour. And, the pattice is prepared using boiled mashed potatoes. This pattice is lathered with the spicy ragda and served hot.





Click here for the recipe of Ragda Pattice.

2. Vada Pav

The vada pav is one of the Maharashtrian street foods that has crossed the state borders and has become beloved in all parts of the country! As the name suggests, this street food consists of vada and a pav. Boiled potatoes are mixed in masala, coated in besan and deep-fried to give the delicious vada. The vada is served inside the pav with an array of spicy chutney.





Click here for the recipe of Vada Pav.

3. Pav Bhaji

Who doesn't love pav bhaji?! The spicy and flavourful bhaji is made with an array of vegetables (like peas, cauliflower, potatoes, capsicum and more). This is one dish, loved by people of all ages and cooked with different variations in different households. Pav Bhaji is the smartest way to have all the healthy vegetables together without compromising on the taste.





Click here for the recipe of Pav Bhaji.

4. Kanda Poha

Maharashtra is known for its delicious variety of pohas but the most popular street food is the kanda poha! As the names suggest, a lot of kanda (onions) is added to this poha, which is then topped with crunchy almonds and yellow sev. Kanda poha can be served with green chutney or any other chutney of your choosing.





Click here for the recipe of Kanda Poha.

5. Bhel Puri

Last but not the least, the bhel puri! Often associated with the beaches of Mumbai, this Maharashtrian street food is now a classic dish enjoyed by people of all ages! This snack is made of puffed rice, onions, spices, chutneys and crunchy pieces of mathri.





Click here for the recipe of Bhel Puri.





Try out these recipes and let us know which Maharashtrian street food did you like the most!









