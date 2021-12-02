Maharashtrian cuisine is distinguished by its copious use of spices, local ingredients and great flavour balance. And there street food, in particular, is a mixture of colours and textures that will make you sit up and pay attention. The wonderful assortment of Maharashtra's street food is likely to leave anyone drooling and spoilt for choice. From vada pav to missal pav and the classic Maharashtrian Kothambir vadi - we all have come to love these dishes. But in all these street foods, the one dish that has marked itself is the delicious ragda chaat! Made with boiled chickpeas and filled with fiery masalas, ragda chaat is usually served with pattice. But to give that regular recipe a twist, here we bring you a recipe of ragda puri!





This ragda puri recipe is simple to make since you won't have to prepare aloo pattice first. Here just crisp puris do the trick, and a delicious plate is ready in no time! Rest the process of ragda remains the same. You can quickly whip up this delicious recipe when you have guests coming over and serve it with a piping hot cup of chai to enjoy. Read the full recipe of this dish below:

Here's How To Make Ragda Puri | Ragda Puri

First let's prepare the ragda. In a cooker, boil chana, then discard the water of the chickpeas and put them in fresh water along with the salt and ginger. Pressure cook for 15 minutes till it gets tender. Add more water to an ordinary pan. Cook over low heat till it is soft enough to get mashed easily. Till then, prepare the puris.

For the puris, add whole wheat flour, salt, ghee, and water to knead in a bowl. Let the dough rest for a while. Finally, make roundels from it and deep fry the puris.





Now, for assembling the ragda puri, put the puris on a plate and add the mashed chickpeas. Lastly, sprinkle lemon juice and onions and garnish with the chaat masala, chilli powder, onions, imly chutney and coriander leaves. Serve and enjoy!





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste!