As the monsoon showers grace India, a delightful change in weather fills the air. Amidst the gentle rain and cool breeze, there's a snack that elevates the joy of the season. While samosas, bread pakoras, kachoris, and pakodas are cherished by all, sometimes lack of time prevents us from enjoying these treats. But fret not! We've discovered a recipe for a beloved Mumbai street snack that's not only quick and easy to make but also incredibly satisfying. Introducing Masala Omelette Pav, a delectable choice for a snack or a hearty breakfast during this rainy season.





A Twist on a Mumbai Classic

We're all familiar with the iconic Vada Pav, a popular Mumbai street food consisting of a spicy vada nestled within a pav bun, complemented by sweet and tangy chutney. While variations like Cheese Vada Pav and Ulta Vada Pav exist, Masala Omelette Pav offers a delightful twist. Instead of a vada, a flavorful omelette packed with onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, and aromatic spices takes centre stage. This scrumptious omelette is carefully placed between buttery pav buns. While some prefer to savour it with chutney and onions, others indulge in the irresistible combination of Masala Omelette Pav with cheese and sauce. The choice is yours, so let's dive into this captivating recipe.





Masala Omelette Pav Recipe: How to Prepare Masala Omelette Pav







1. Start by cracking the eggs into a bowl. Add finely chopped onions, green chillies, fresh coriander, and a medley of spices. Mix the ingredients thoroughly.











2. Heat oil in a pan and pour the egg mixture into it. Cook the omelette on both sides until it turns golden brown and thoroughly cooked.











3. Once the omelette is ready, transfer it to one side of the pan and generously add butter to the pan. Toast the pav buns in the butter until they become golden and fragrant.











4. Place the prepared omelette in the middle of the pav and sprinkle it with a dash of chaat masala for an extra burst of flavour. For a delightful twist, serve it alongside chutney and sliced onions.











Whether you're seeking a quick and easy snack or a satisfying breakfast option, Masala Omelette Pav is the perfect recipe to brighten up your rainy days. This mouthwatering dish, available on the bustling streets of Mumbai, can now be recreated in the comfort of your own home. Indulge in the rich flavours of the masala omelette nestled within soft pav buns, and experience the sheer joy it brings to your taste buds. Don't miss out on this irresistible treat-try-making Masala Omelette Pav today!