Sandwiches are a popular breakfast option, known for their quick preparation and versatility. Whether you're undecided or seeking comfort, sandwiches can be created to please both your family and yourself. They offer the flexibility to be made with vegetarian or non-vegetarian fillings, allowing you to choose from a variety of vegetables and proteins. Sandwiches also provide an opportunity for culinary experimentation, with unique versions that often elicit mixed responses. Today, we present you with an exceptional recipe for the Tandoori Paneer Sandwich, a flavorful delight that will effortlessly satisfy your midweek cravings.

Health Benefits of Paneer:

Paneer, a versatile and delicious ingredient, is used in various delectable dishes. Besides its delightful taste, paneer is also a rich source of protein, making it a preferred choice for many. The Tandoori Paneer Sandwich showcases the combination of paneer, capsicum, and mild spices, enveloped in the tantalizing flavours of the tandoori sauce. You can opt for green, red, or yellow capsicum to enhance the sandwich's visual appeal. The paneer is sauteed with onions and capsicum, infused with spices, and then blended with tandoori sauce, resulting in a well-bound filling. The Tandoori Paneer Sandwich is an excellent breakfast option and a delightful addition to children's lunchboxes. Without further ado, let's explore the recipe.

How to Make Tandoori Paneer Sandwich:







1. Heat oil in a pan and add butter until melted. Sauteed the onions until transparent.











2. Add capsicum to the pan and cook for a few seconds before introducing the paneer. Season with black pepper, chilli flakes, and oregano. Mix well.











3. Incorporate the tandoori mayonnaise into the mixture, ensuring all ingredients are thoroughly combined.











4. Take a bread slice and spread mayonnaise on both sides. Place the prepared filling on one bread slice and cover it with another.











5. Grill the sandwich until it reaches the desired level of toasting. Cut it in half and serve with your favourite chutney.











Embark on a gastronomic journey with the Tandoori Paneer Sandwich, a fusion of flavours that will tantalize your taste buds. Indulge in this scrumptious delight, perfect for satisfying midweek cravings. Enjoy the exquisite combination of paneer, tandoori sauce, and spices, bringing a burst of flavour to your palate. Say goodbye to those midweek dilemmas and relish the delightful Tandoori Paneer Sandwich.



