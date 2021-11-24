Whether you call it bhindi, okra, or ladies finger, the love for this vegetable is undeniable. This widely found ingredient is easy to cook and quick to make, which makes it a household favourite. And the best part about this veggie is that you can add any flavour to it, and it will adapt to its taste. This is also the reason why we find many regional variations in bhindi. One such variation is the delicious Rajasthani style kurkuri bhindi! As the name suggests, this kurkuri bhindi is made with classic Rajasthani flavours. It is one of those dishes that one can easily find in many restaurants and even at weddings. So, if just reading about this is making your mouth water, then here we bring you a recipe to make this Rajasthani style kurkuri bhindi at home!





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi (Recipe Video Inside))





In this crispy bhindi recipe, the bhindi is first to cut into thin pieces, then dipped in a besan batter and fried till crunchy. Lastly, it is tossed in spices and served! Once you make it serve it with ghee laden roti. You can also choose to have it as a side accompaniment as it is. Make this yummy dish when you have any party or event or when you want to impress your family members. This bhindi recipe will definitely be a hit among people of all ages. Check out how to make this recipe below:

Here Is How To Make Rajasthani-Style Kurkuri Bhindi | Rajasthani-Style Kurkuri Bhindi Recipe

To make this dish, first, take bhindis, wash and dry them and slit from the middle. Then in a bowl, add besan, salt and red chilli powder with water. Make sure that the batter is not too thin. Dip the bhindi in the batter and fry in hot oil till crisp. Take it out on a plate. Then in a separate bowl, add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, chopped garlic, heeng, coriander powder, dry mango powder and pepper. Combine them well. Then pour this spice mix on the bhindi and mix. Serve in a bowl and enjoy!





(Also Read: Cooking Bhindi? Try Awadhi-Style Bhindi Makai Do Pyaza By Hotel Marriott Courtyard - Watch Recipe Video)





For the full recipe of Rajasthani style kurkuri bhindi, click here.





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!