Cooking Bhindi? Try Awadhi-Style Bhindi Makai Do Pyaza By Hotel Marriott Courtyard - Watch Recipe Video

Plain bhindi, kukruri bhindi, bharwan bhindi, masala bhindi - we keep cooking these dishes regularly at home with the vegetable of bhindi, also called okra. While bhindi is a popular food for home cooking, it's not really a common sight in restaurants menu. But, what if we tell you that this Awadhi-style bhindi recipe of Ummrao, Hotel Marriott Courtyard, will give you a unique, better-than-ever bhindi sabzi that even people who dislike bhindi will love? Bhindi makai do pyaza recipe by Chef Mukhtar Qureshi is all you need to make the best restaurant-style bhindi dish in your own kitchen.





Watch Awadhi-Style Bhindi Makai Do Pyaza here -

You have to cook fried baby okra with Awadhi masala, fried baby onions, corn kernels, black pepper green chillies, bell peppers and some cream. You can easily make Awadhi masala in advance by combining and grinding onions, ginger, garlic, coconut milk powder, curd, cashews and spices like fennel powder, white pepper and cardamom.

Your family will love this new, exciting version of their favourite bhindi sabzi. It goes without saying that this easy and unique recipe of Awadhi-style bhindi makai do pyaza recipe by Hotel Marriott Courtyard is a must-try.





Ingredients:

1 cup fried baby okra

1/2 cup corn kernels

1/2 cup awadhi paste

4-5 fried baby onions

1 cup water

1/2 cup cream

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp green chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp red bell pepper, finally chopped

1 tsp fresh coriander, chopped

Cherry tomatoes for garnish





Method:





1. In a thick bottom pan heat water.

2. Add homemade awadhi paste and cook it for 4-5 minutes.

3. Add boiled corn kernels.

4. Toss the mixture with fried onion, black pepper, green chilies, red bell pepper, cream, fried baby okra and finish it with fresh coriander.

5. Garnish with cherry tomatoes.









