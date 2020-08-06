Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi (Recipe Video Inside)

SEARCH
South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi makes for an interesting and unique Bhindi recipe. Try it today for a toothsome and indulgent treat!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 06, 2020 18:00 IST

This South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi will win you over!

Highlights
  • Crispy bhindi makes for a delicious meal every single time
  • We pair the humble Bhindi with an array of South Indian flavours
  • Try this wonderful South Indian Style Crispy Bhindi for your next meal

Bhindi, okra or ladies finger - whichever name you may know the vegetable by, the love for it is unparalleled. Whether it is a simple Bhindi Masala or a delicious Tawa Bhindi - there is no end to the amount you can experiment with this vegetable. The unique flavour and texture of ladies finger lends a unique air to whichever dish you want to make with it. If you too cannot get enough of the humble vegetable in your meals, try this innovative South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi recipe for a unique and interesting treat.

This delicious South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi has everything you could possibly need from a dish. The authentic South Indian masala for this recipe is made with delicious ingredients such as coriander seeds, peanuts, chana dal and whole red chillies. Further, the use of desiccated coconut along with minced garlic gives a whole new flavour to the crispy Bhindi preparation.

kf2eetugBhindi can be cooked in a number of ways. 

How To Make South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi?

To make the South Indian-Style Crispy Bhindi, simply roast together cumin seeds, coriander seeds, peanuts, chana dal and whole red chillies. Once the masala is properly roasted, grind it to make a dry powder. Now add salt, desiccated coconut and minced garlic to this ground masala and mix well. Your delicious South Indian-style masala is ready! Simply deep fry the bhindi until they are crispy. You can also use an air fryer to make the preparation healthier. Once the bhindi is ready, simply mix in the prepared masala and your crispy bhindi preparation is good to go!

The best part about the South Indian-Style CrispyBhindi is that it involves minimal effort and produces the most amazing taste. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your aprons and get cooking with your favourite vegetable in a whole new avatar!

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of South-Indian Style Crispy Bhindi Here:



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  South Indian RecipesCrispy BhindiBhindi Recipe Video
