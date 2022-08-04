To have a sibling is like having a friend for life, wouldn't you agree?! The bond between siblings is like no other, and to commemorate this relationship we all celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. This year, Rakhi will be celebrated on August 11-12, 2022. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie a rakhi to the brothers as a sign of their bond, nowadays this festival goes beyond these traditions. Like most Indian festivals, mithai plays a big role in celebrating Raksha Bandhan. If you have been looking to surprise your family by treating them with homemade sweets, then we have a delicious recipe for an Indian sweet for you. Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with some homemade Balushahi!











Balushahi is a flaky and sweet Indian mithai that is quite the lip-smacking delicacy! Also known as Badushah, this dessert resembles a glazed doughnut with its round shape and syrup coating ('chashni'). We have found an easy recipe video for Balushahi by Parul Gupta. Uploaded on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', the video shows how you can recreate halwai-style balushahi at home.





Balushahi Recipe: How To Make Balushahi For Raksha Bandhan

Start by preparing the dough for the balushahi. In a bowl, add maida, baking powder, and salt and mix the dry ingredients. Pour ghee and crumble the mixture. Pour water in batches and knead a flaky dough. Cover this dough with a moist cloth. Meanwhile, prepare the sugar syrup for the balushahi. Simply boil water, sugar, and green cardamoms. Add kesar to include natural flavour and colour to the syrup.











Make circular balls from the dough, and poke a hole through the centre of the dough balls. Heat oil in a pan, and slowly fry all the balls till it is golden and crisp. Dip the fried balushahi in the prepared sugar syrup. Once the balushahi is well-coated, it is ready!











Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Balushahi below:











Sounds delicious, right?! Make this mithai for Raksha Bandhan and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it!