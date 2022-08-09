The row of Indian festivities is almost here, and the one we all are waiting to celebrate is Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important Hindu holidays. It is observed to honour the unique tie between brothers and sisters. Hindus observe a tradition during this holiday in which sisters wish their brothers success and well-being by tying a sacred thread known as 'rakhi' on their wrist. This year, the festival is said to fall on the 11th of August. While we are sure you all must have bought Rakhis and gifts for your siblings, we suggest you surprise them with something more this time. But what could it be? Well, how about making some yummy barfis for your family?





(Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make Halwai-Style Balushahi At Home With This Easy Recipe Video)





Mithai is the one thing that every Indian family loves having. However, if you are not a pro at cooking, then we suggest you make something simple. So, for the same, here we bring you a recipe of easy and instant barfi! This recipe is by food vlogger Parul Jain. Here, she makes this easy recipe with just half a cup of milk. There is no use of mawa, making this recipe even simpler. So, without waiting, let us check out its recipe.

Instant Barfi Recipe: How To Make Instant Barfi

Take plane biscuits and chocolate biscuits. Blend these two separately in a mixer. Now add elaichi powder, desiccated coconut, and mixed fruits and combine in the chocolate biscuit crumble. Mix this with some milk to form dough. Now spread this dough and wrap it in foil.

Next, take the plane biscuit powder and add elaichi, sugar, desiccated coconut, and dry fruits with some milk. Make soft dough from it and wrap it in foil, just like the chocolate dough.





(Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: When Is Rakhi - Date, Time, Significance And Cuisine In India)





Once both the doughs are set, put them together and keep them in the fridge for three hours. When they are done, take them out, cut them into squares, and serve!





Watch the full recipe of this yummy instant barfi here:

















For more such yummy dessert recipes for Raksha Bandhan, click here.











Try them out, and let us know how it turned out for you!









