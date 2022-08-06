Monsoons and pakoras go hand in hand. But piping hot corn has a different fan base during the rainy season. While tossing corns in an array of spices and a dash of lemon has become quite popular among the masses, the star cast of Raksha Bandhan loves to have the humble bhutta. Amid the promotions, the Raksha Bandhan team, including director Aanand L Rai, actor Akshay Kumar, and his co-stars Sadia Khan, and Deepika Khanna, was seen relishing this monsoon delight on their flight. Video Courtesy: Sadia Khan. The actress has shared a clip of the team as they were busy digging into bhutta also known as corn cob. “And he got us food,” she wrote in the caption. Akshay Kumar shared Sadia's Reels on his Instagram Stories only to reveal that they were heading to Hyderabad. He wrote, “Indore” with a green tick emoticon, and further added, “Hyderabad, here we come.”





Have a look at team Raksha Bandhan relishing bhuttas here:

Bhutta is a favourite street snack. It is prepared by roasting corn on the cob. In case the Raksha Bandhan team has left you craving for this monsoon snack, we have a delicious recipe for Thai Charcoal Roasted Corn. This is a slightly different version of the Indian 'Bhutta' that we love.











Ingredients:

Lemon grass (finely chopped) - 1/2 tsp

Galangai (finely chopped) - 1/2 tsp

Garlic - 1 tsp

Fresh coriander - 1 Tbsp

Hung curd - 2 Tbsp

Coconut milk powder - 10 Gram

Red thai curry paste - 1 tsp

Butter - 1 Tbsp

Lemon wedges - 2 Nos

Method:

Step 1: First mix all the ingredients of the spicy and tangy paste - lemongrass, galangal, garlic, coriander, hung curd, and red curry paste.

Step 2: Now, roast the corn on charcoal till it is cooked up to 90%.

Step 3: Apply the spicy paste to the corn and once again put it to roast for a few minutes.

Step 4: Brush some lemon juice, and sprinkle the coconut milk powder on it. Serve it hot.