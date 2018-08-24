Rakshabandhan 2018: 6 Exciting Food and Restaurant Deals Around Delhi and Mumbai This Rakhi

Rakshabandhan is just around the corner and we cannot wait to kick-start the celebrations. There is no bond like that of a brother and sister. They may fight endlessly, but there is no team as strong when they are together. This year, Rakshabandhan would be celebrated on 26th August 2018. On this special day, sisters tie beautiful rakhis on their brothers' wrists; the brothers in turn resolve to protect their sisters from all adversities. Siblings also shower each other with beautiful gifts on this special occasion. If you are looking for the best gift for your foodie sibling or cousin, you have arrived at the right place. Restaurants, bakeries, delivery kitchens across Delhi and Mumbai are offering many exciting deals that you can explore. From festive buffets, special cakes, assortment of desserts and specially curated hampers, there are options galore. Have a look!





1. Raksha Bandhan Buffet at Aloft New Delhi Aerocity







Aloft at Aerocity has a delicious offer that would be a crime to miss this festive season. Dine on a table of four, and one lady gets a complimentary lunch buffet and unlimited mocktails! The buffet is a mix of Delhi's street food gems, Indian mithais and other traditional and fusion savouries. There is a live chaat station and a non-alcoholic welcome drink for all too.



Date: Sunday, 26th August 2018

Time: 12pm - 3pm

Venue: Nook, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity

Contact: 011-45650000

2. Festive Buffet at Crowne Plaza







If your sibling is a foodie by heart, there is probably no better gift than a lavish buffet. This Rakshabandhan, take your sister out for a delicious buffet at Crown Plaza's multi-cuisine restaurant Edesia and get a whopping 30 percent discount on your total bill. And that is not all! There's also a complimentary voucher from their wellness centre Spazzo, that awaits her as part of the special deal.





Date:26th August,2018

Time:12 noon to 3 pm and 7 pm to11:45 pm

Where: Edesia ,Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla





3. Rakshabandhan Mithai box at 'The Trial Box'





There is something about Rakshabandhan that makes you want to deep dive into a pool of mithais. The Trial Box is giving you an opportunity to do just that. The special 'Rakshabandhan Mithai Box' by The Trial Box has an assortment of fusion desserts that will make you go weak in your knees. Dark and white chocolate brownie with caramel drops, blueberry risotto phirni,

mango pinwheels and jalebi churros are some of the desserts on offer. The box is enough to serve about 8-10 people.





Where: The Trial Box, Gurgaon

Cost: INR 699 plus taxes





Contact: 011 33106076





The trial box has special Rakshabandhan Mithai box this season





4. Rakhi hamper at Zingy GourMET Shop







This Rakhi, pamper your beloved sibling with this attractive goodie hamper from Zing GourMET Shop at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa. Packed with the most indulgent and premium quality chocolates, soft-centered pralines, assorted muffins, cookies, assorted breads and focaccia rolls, this artfully decorated Rakhi hamper is an instant mood-lifter. This festive season make sure you grab your hamper full of joy and take your sibling by surprise.



Date: Aug 24 - 26, 2018

Venue: Zing GourMET Shop, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Bangla Sahib Road, New Delhi





Time: 1000 hrs till 2200 hrs

Price: INR 2,000 Per Hamper (AI)





This Rakhi, pamper your beloved sibling with this attractive goodie hamper from Zing GourMET Shop

5. Special Cake at Toshin





Toshin's baked and sweet goodies have already become a talking point in Mumbai. This Rakshabandhan, they are offering an exclusive cake to make your festivities even more sweeter. Called CROCUS, this special cake is packed with the goodness of saffron and layered with rich and aromatic pistachio financier. This scrumptious gateau is perfectly adorned with milk chocolate sand dunes and a touch of gold. There, there, we saw you slurping!





Price Details: Rs. 1,500 for half kg and Rs. 3,000 for 1 kg

Available at: Boutique,1st Floor, IVY Restaurant & Banquets GM Road, Amar Mahal, Chembur West, Mumbai - 89





6. Raksha Bandhan Celebrations at Saptami



Please you palate with an enticing buffet brunch at Saptami, a multi-cuisine restaurant of Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport. Gorge on some Achari Chicken Tikka, Ajmod Paneer Tikka, Manglorian Fish Curry, Murgh Tikka Masala, Bhuna Ghosht, Awadhi Murgh Biryani, Paneer Lababdar, Mushroom Chettinad, Galauti Kebab, Barbeque Chicken Wings. An indulgent and sumptuous spread of desserts make this deal a must-try this festive season.





When: Sunday, 26th August 2018

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Price: 1499 + taxes (non-alcoholic)

1999 + taxes (alcoholic)

Reservation: 9004617824/ 9004689458





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan 2018!









