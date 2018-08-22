Rakshabandhan 2018: This Healthy Rakhi Menu Featuring Our Best Guilt-Free Recipes Is A Culinary Delight

Highlights Rakshabandhan is just around the corner

Rakhi celebrates the bond of love between a brother and a sister

Rakhi can be a healthy affair too if you want

Rakshabandhan or Rakhi is just around the corner. Beautiful rakhis and traditional sweetmeats have made their way to the markets already, and the festive vibe is too vivid to miss. Rakshabadhan or Rakhi celebrates the bond of love between a brother and a sister. Sisters apply tilak on the foreheads of their brothers and tie rakhis around their wrists and feed them delicious mithais. In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters against all adversities. They also shower their sisters with amazing gifts. Much like all festivals in the country, Rakhi too has a special association with food and all things decadent. Besides the mithais and chocolates on the Rakhi thali, a festive Rakhi spread is a common feature across many households. Relatives visit each other and after celebrating Rakhi, all of them gather to indulge in a delicious lunch/dinner. From traditional, to fusion and to continental, a Rakhi spread could be whatever you want it to be, so how about making it healthy this time? Yes, this is the time when the entire world around you is busy feasting. But that does not mean you need to stay back in your room with a bowl of oats.





Here is a fully planned delicious and healthy menu for your Rakhi spread to avoid all fuss of putting together a great show!

Drinks:





Apple chia seeds smoothie is a great way to kick-start your Rakshabandhan spread on a healthy and nutritious note. All it takes is five minutes and three ingredients to whip up this cold and delicious smoothie. For those looking for something sweet, tangy and light at the same time, this pineapple panna by Chef Rajdeep Kapoor is sure to impress.

Apple chia seeds smoothie is a great way to kick-start your Rakshabandhan spread on a healthy and nutritious note





Starters:





There is so much that you can do for snacks, if you are willing to explore and experiment. For instance, these multigrain sev puris, the recipe by Chef Sareen, are a healthy rendition of our all-time favourite Maharashtrian snack. Made with the goodness of guacamole, beans sprout and mint sauce, this lip-smacking treat is a must-try. The toothsome tandoori gobhi is our next recommendation in the menu. Tandoori and tikka preparations are much healthier than fried goods. Team this delicious tandoori gobhi with scintillating mint chutney and munch guiltlessly. Badam papite ke kebab with pineapple salsa is another interesting recipe you can try your hands at this festive season. The tender, melt-in-mouth kebabs are the perfect amalgamation of health and taste.





Multigrain sev puri





Mains





Sneak it in sandwiches, samosas, or just have it alone, soya bhurji is always a show stealer. This low-cal and delicious recipe of spicy soya bhurji is also a star in its own right. Team it up with healthy multigrain rotis and you are good to go. For the stew/gravy lovers, we have delicious black chana and coconut stew. Made with the goodness of black chanas and veggies like eggplants, bottle gourd and zucchini cooked in coconut milk, this stew is as light and hearty as it can get. Another sumptuous and filling treat you can try this Rakshabandhan is mushroom and herb-filled tomatoes. Tomatoes filled with onion, mushrooms, garlic and garden fresh herbs are sure to leave everyone slurping. Another Rakhi menu recommendation is this sweet potato and quinoa bowl. This easy-peasy meal is made with sweet potatoes, coconuts and quinoa.





Sneak it in sandwiches, samosas, or just have it alone, soya bhurji is always a show stealer





Desserts





For desserts, you can try making some bite-sized and guilt-free treats in the form of almond and amaranth laddoos. The recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur packs the goodness of almonds and nutrient-dense amaranth grains. The laddoos are made with the natural sweetness of jaggery, with no traces of refined sugar. Another healthy dessert you can treat yourself with is this coconut kheer. The sweet pudding made with rice, skimmed milk, coconut cream, almonds, cardamom and chunky pistachios is sweetened by honey. Malpuas and Rakshabandhan go back centuries in time. As a matter of fact, malpuas along with kheer are staple favourites across all festivals celebrated in the country. Give your fried and ghee-laden malpuas a healthy spin with this delectable recipe of ragi malpua by Chef Seema Chandra. This recipe uses ragi flour, atta and oats, to give you a wholesome and guilt-free experience.





Malpuas along with kheer are staple favourites across all festivals celebrated in the country





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan 2018!