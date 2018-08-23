SEARCH
Rakshabandhan 2018: Sweet-Treats For The New-Age Siblings This Rakhi

   |  Updated: August 23, 2018 18:52 IST

Festivities are in full swing, starting with Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on 26th August, 2018 and we can already feel the festive cheer. In fact, Indians across the country are gearing up for big festivals like Janmashtmi, which is on 2nd September, Ganesh Chaturthi, which is starting from 13th September and Diwali, which will be celebrated on 7th November, 2018. Raksha Bandhan commemorates the bond of love between a brother and sister. Raksha Bandhan literally translates to the 'bond of protection.' While sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrists, brothers pledge to protect her from any problem in life. The beautiful festival is celebrated with some rituals and Indian mithais like ghevar, kaju katli, patisa/soan papdi and laddoos among others. However, the new-age siblings might like it slightly different. How about celebrating rakhi with something different from the contemporary mithais? We tell you some amazing sweet-treats that you can gift your sibling or make for them at home to make this day even more special.

1. Chocolate cake

What's a better way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan than baking a chocolate cake for your sibling? In fact, we have a simple and quick recipe to prepare cake for them. You'd need granulated sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla essence, all-purpose flour, cocoa, baking powder and baking soda to bake this surprise for them.

chocolate cake

Raksha bandhan 2018: Chocolate fudge cake is a chocolate lover's dream come true

2. Doughnuts

Call for a box of your sister's favourite doughnuts. There a variety of types of doughnuts available nowadays. In fact, we saw the latest trend of glow-in-the-dark doughnuts called glonuts making news. So go on and gift a boxful of happiness to your sister. If you wish to make one at home, you can try this recipe.

chocolate donuts 625

Raksha bandhan 2018: Call for a box of your sister's favourite doughnuts

3. All things good in a jar

One of the best ways to surprise your sister is to gift her homemade goodies like pizza in a jar, trifle in a jar, cake in a jar or just about anything she loves. Here are some ideas you can use to gift your loved one.

vo8chmeg

Raksha bandhan 2018: One of the best ways to surprise your sister is to gift her homemade goodies

4. Cupcakes or muffins

There are so many customised cupcakes that you can get delivered to your home. Send her a yummy batch of different cupcakes to make her day special. If you want to make muffins at home, here's a recipe.

mud chocolate cupcake

Raksha bandhan 2018: There are so many customised cupcakes that you can get delivered to your home

5. Pies and tarts

Make your sibling's day sweeter and better with pies and tarts. In fact, how about making some for them to make them feel more special? It may look like a big deal, but it's all going to be worth it.

tartlets

Raksha bandhan 2018: Make your sibling's day sweeter and better with pies and tarts

Celebrate this Rakhi with something different and even more special! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

