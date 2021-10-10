Actress Rakul Preet Singh rang in her 31st birthday today! Her social media is flooded with birthday wishes from friends, colleagues, and followers. However, there is something more that is adding to the charm and sweetness of her birthday celebrations and It's those delicious cakes that were lined up for her birthday celebrations. From her Instagram Stories, we can see that she cut five delectable cakes so far to mark the occasion. She starts by cutting into a pink one that looks like a strawberry cake, we could spot three other chocolate cakes alongside. There is another cake with red icing on top. From making us drool to melting our hearts, these delish cakes are doing it all!





Rakul Preet is having a blast with these drool-worthy cakes and a number of friends and family members around. The adorable decorations are not to be missed too!

Rakul Preet Singh has 5 cakes on her birthday

From some of her previous slides on Instagram Stories, we saw the actress celebrating her birthday on the sets of one of her movies. In those photos, we see Rakul Preet with two large lip-smacking cakes in front of her. One is a scrumptious pineapple yellow cake. While there is another beautiful red fruit cake. Rakul Preet poses with her team members including actor Sidharth Malhotra.

She captioned the image, “Bdayyy on set.” and wrote “Cake facial by @sidmalhotra.” alongside.

Rakulpreet's birthday celebration on her film set

In the next slide, we see Sidharth applying some cake on Rakul Preet's face.

Rakulpreet's birthday celebration on her film set

If Rakul Preet's birthday celebrations with cakes have got you drooling, fret not. You can easily whip up some lip-smacking cakes in your own kitchen. Try this simple and easy chocolate cake. All you need to make it is eggs, flour, vanilla essence, cocoa powder, and granulated sugar.





You can also try making these decadent strawberry cheesecake shots. It has the goodness of strawberries, along with delicious whipping cream and cream cheese. Absolutely delicious and irresistible!





If you are in the mood to indulge your sweet tooth cravings but are worried that it may affect your healthy eating habits, try this delicious ragi dark chocolate cake. All that you need is ragi flour, dark chocolate, and eggs.





Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh's birthday celebrations, it looks like so far, they have been all about cakes. What did you think of the numerous cakes she cut? Tell us in the comments below.