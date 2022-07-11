Poha and upma are popular breakfast options all across the country. And, these food preparations are our go-to option when it comes to curbing hunger pangs, the healthy way. Now, have you tried a mix of both? Yes, a combination of poha and upma is what we are talking about. Presenting, Aval upma, also known as poha upma in many regions. The aval upma, which is a variation given to the basic rava upma, can be served in breakfast as well as an evening snack.





In case you weren't aware, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is also a fan of aval upma. For the chef, "It is the South Indian flavours that make it super delicious." And, do we have to mention that there is a recipe? Read on, people.

Ingredients:

Poha - 1 cup

Oil - 2tbsp

Mustard seeds - 1tsp

Turmeric - 1tsp

Sugar - 1tsp

Salt as per taste

Chana dal - 1tsp

Urad dal - 1tsp

Whole red chillies - 2-3

Peanut - 1/4 cup

Cashew nut - 10-12

Pinch of Asafoetida

Ginger (finely chopped) - 1tsp

Green Chilli (finely chopped) - 1tsp

Onions (finely chopped) - 1/4 cup

Carrot (finely chopped) - 1/4 cup

Green peas - 1/4 cup

Curry leaves

Method:

- Heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, followed by chana dal, urad dal, and whole red chillies.

- Next add peanut, cashew nuts, a pinch of Asafoetida, Ginger, Green Chilli, onions, curry leaves, carrot, and green peas.





- Toss the mixture well. Meanwhile, wash poha in a bowl.





- Drain the water and add turmeric, sugar, and salt to the poha.





- Mix it well and add it to the mixture, cooked in the pan.





- Make sure to mix both the elements nicely.





- You can use grated coconut and fresh coriander leaves for garnish.





- And, it's ready to serve.



