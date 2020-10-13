Rasmalai Cake Recipe: The Perfect Fusion Dessert To Make This Festive Season

Rasmalai cake dessert recipe is a must-try.

While we love almost all traditional Indian desserts, rasmalai is the best out of the lot when we are craving for a cool, squidgy and milky dessert. Rasmalai is a wholesome sweet treat with soft paneer or chenna discs dunked in chilled dense and sweetened milk. Rasmalai, as the name suggests, is juicy and creamy, and is especially loved by kids. A festive feast favourite, rasmalai is easy to make at home for the whole family. But this festive season, we are giving a twist to this classic delicacy and making rasmalai cake to impress the kids.





Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger posted the recipe video of rasmalai cake on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. To make this special fusion dessert, all you need is homemade paneer (cottage cheese) made from whole fat milk, sugar, cardamom and whole milk; rest some saffron strands and dry fruits for garnishing. Here's the recipe video of rasmalai cake to see how it is exactly made.





Watch: Rasmalai Cake Recipe Video

To make the cake, mix sugar and cardamom powder in cheese and whip it well. Pour the batter in an oven-safe bowl lined with parchment paper and bake it. To make rasmalai milk, boil milk in a pan while stirring occasionally until it reduces in quantity and thickens. Add sugar and cardamom powder and cook for a couple of minutes more. Refrigerate it to cool it.





Then it's time to assemble the cake. Make gashes in the cake and pour rasmalai milk all over it. Don't forget to garnish with saffron, almonds and pistachios or any other dry fruits of your choice.









