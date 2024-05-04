The first episode of the much-awaited 'Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar' has been released, and the first guest was Indian actor and Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur - Ravi Kishan. As the enthusiasm around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reaches its peak, NDTV has launched a new show - Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar - which will show the foodie side of many political leaders. The opening episode of the show started in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur where Kishan and Vijayakar indulged in local food and hearty conversations.





The foodie adventures of the duo began at a local restaurant in Gorakhpur. Surrounded by a variety of ingredients, Kishan showed viewers how he makes 'Baati' of the popular dish 'Baati Chokha' from scratch. Using pantry staples - roasted gram flour, clarified butter, mustard oil, garlic, lemon, salt, brinjal, tomatoes, and jaggery - Kishan carefully makes a Baati and cooks it on a goitha. In fact, Kishan also cooks Paneer Baati (baati made with cottage cheese) for Vijayakar.





While the food was cooked on goitha, Ravi Kishan and Kunal Vijayakar engaged in fun games, songs, and conversations. Talking about his daily routine, Kishan revealed that he follows a vegetarian diet, which includes juice, soaked almonds, walnuts, and jaggery. "I am avoiding food these days. I lost nine kgs during this election campaign," Kishan said. The Mission Raniganj actor also revealed that during the campaign time, he only drinks coconut water, chaanch, and sattu juice to keep himself hydrated.





However, once a week, Kishan revealed that he and his family indulge in a cheat meal, which is "puri and stuffed parathas." The hearty conversations revolving around food and politics ended with a wholesome bowl of kheer, which the duo enjoyed thoroughly.





