Recipe Video: Make Authentic Maharashtrian Alu Chi Bhaji In Your Kitchen

Alu Chi Bhaji is a popular Maharashtrian specialilty

Regional delicacies are hidden gems, which may not be as commonly consumed as some popular Indian dishes like rajma or dal makhani, but are no less when it comes to taste. We dug out a gem of a recipe of Alu Chi Bhaji, which is a Maharashtrian speciality. This tangy plus sweet dish is also known as Alu Chi Patal Bhaji or Aloo Cha FatFata. Alu is actually colocasia, which we all know as arbi (or arvi). This bhaji is made with colocasia leaves or arbji ke patte. You may not have really heard of this dish, but you'll find it served at almost every celebratory event in Maharashtra.



Colocasia comes in a couple of varieties, but to make this Maharashtrian sabzi, the one which is light green in colour that has brown stems and is smoother in texture is used. Colocasia or arbi has a distinct sour and sweet taste, which comes out perfectly in this dish. It is usually served with masala bhat in its origin state, but you can relish it at your home with your regular roti or rice.



Alpa Modi, a popular food vlogger, shared this amazing recipe on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. It gives detailed step-by-step instructions for making this dish in its authentic form. Get the taste of this Maharashtrian delicacy right in your own kitchen. Keep this recipe handy for your next cookout and be ready for all the compliments that will come your way.



Watch the recipe video of Maharashtrian alu chi bhaji here:

