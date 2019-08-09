Review: Deep Dish Pizzas At UNO Chicago Bar & Grill Are Sure To Make You Crave For More

The generously spaced 140 cover restaurant is offering more than just the regular pastas and pizzas.

Located in Noida's gastronomy hub Garden Galleria Mall, UNO Chicago Bar & Grill is now here to satiate the taste buds of all cheese lovers out there. The generously spaced 140 cover restaurant is offering more than just the regular pastas and pizzas. Boasting of freshest ingredients and artisanal craft quality of food and beverages, the restaurant claims to have invented deep dish pizzas, which also happen to be one of the most iconic dishes on offer! The place has got a very casual and friendly vibe with chic decor and also stands out to be perfect to chill with family and friends over some bite-sized nibbles and eclectic drinks.





The joy of pulling the cheese-oozing garlic bread from the centre and pairing it with marinara dip is above all





From pizzas, grills, burgers, salads, pastas to delectable desserts, chefs at UNO Chicago Bar & Grill have curated over 70-80 delectable dishes across different categories. We started with Muchos Nachos that are nothing like the regular nachos you've been having all this while. The oven-baked and cheesy, yellow and blue corn chips come topped with Mexican bean chilli, fresh salsa and sour cream! Moving on to the cheesiest version of garlic bread, we tried our hands at Pull-Apart Garlic Bread- topped with melted garlic butter and parsley; the joy of pulling the cheese-oozing garlic bread from the centre and pairing it with marinara dip is above all.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip turned out to be a stellar dish with garlic crostini





While Spinach and Artichoke Dip turned out to be a stellar dish with garlic crostini, the Wild Mushroom Chipotle Poppers failed to impress us and were quite bland for our palate. Non-vegetarians can opt for Crispy Chicken Wings and customise the sauce quotient as per their liking; from honey lemon, Cajun lemon, whisky barbecue, hot wings to Chicago fire, the options here are aplenty.





Prima Pepperoni deep dish pizza for non-veg lovers





After stuffing our tummies with all-things-cheesy and delectable, we moved on to their signature offering- deep dish pizzas! After trying both veg and non-veg versions of deep dish pizza- Farmer's Market and Prima Pepperoni- we give our vote to the vegetarian version for its fresh vegetables, basil pesto base sauce and loads of parmesan cheese! If you wish to savour the best of non-veg pizza, then go for their thin-crust version instead of deep dish. We recommend Windy City Works for its bacon bits that turned out to be the highlight our meal!





It is perfect for the ones who have a special liking for white sauce and dense cheese





An UNO Original - Rattlesnake Fettuccini pasta is perfect for the ones who have a special liking for white sauce and dense cheese! It is tossed with a spicy Alfredo sauce and topped with cheddar and jalapenos. We ended our meal with Deep Dish Apple Pie and UNO Deep Dish Sundae. While the former tasted just like any other apple pie, the latter was a clear winner. The giant chocolate chip cookie was freshly baked in a deep dish pan and was topped with vanilla ice-cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.





The giant chocolate chip cookie was freshly baked in a deep dish pan





What: Uno Chicago Bar & Grill

Where: FB104, 105, Garden Galleria Mall A-2, Sector 38A, Noida

When: 12noon - 12midnight

Cost For Two: INR 1,400 approx. (Exclusive of taxes)

Speciality: Deep Dish Pizzas









