Review: T'Wok In Karol Bagh Delivers Authentic Pan-Asian Fare At Your Doorstep

T'Wok's menu may leave you spoilt for choice!

Highlights The trend of Asian food has become quite a rage

One of the newest entrants in the realm of Asian food is T'Wok

T'Wok's menu may leave you spoilt for choice!

Over the past few decades, the trend of Asian food has become quite a rage, both for its immense versatility and myriad range of flavours. With the growing popularity, restaurants and cafes across Delhi-NCR are trying their best to experiment with Asian flavours. One of the newest entrants in the realm of Asian food is T'Wok - A Pan-Asian Experience. T'Wok delivers good quality and authentic Pan-Asian dining experience right at your doorstep. Located in Karol Bagh, T'Wok is a takeaway and delivery kitchen that has something to please all palates. The biggest highlight of this delivery kitchen is that the options here are aplenty! The extensive menu of T'Wok has everything from baos to dim sums, to sushis, to soups, to salads, and to main course. Oh and there are combos and DIY meal boxes as well that can save you the hassle of ordering mains and sides separately.





(Also Read: YOUMEE Launched A Toothsome New Menu To Celebrate Their First Anniversary And These Are The Stellar Additions)





The biggest highlight of this delivery kitchen is that the options here are aplenty!

T'Wok's menu may leave you spoilt for choice! We tried the Veg Manchow Soup, which turned out to be a perfect appetiser in this nippy monsoon weather. If you wish to indulge in something on a lighter note, we recommend Chicken Lemongrass Salad, which is not only appealing to the eyes but to the palate as well. The refreshing flavour of lemongrass makes the culinary experience quite enticing.





Sushi lovers, raise your hands!





We also tried Crispy Chicken Hot Garlic and Orange Honey Chicken. While the former is perfect for the ones who like all things garlicky, the latter failed to impress us as the sweet taste of honey was quite overpowering. Vegetarians can try their hands at Thai Spring Rolls and Naga Chilli Mushrooms. While the spring rolls were lacking the crisp, the filling inside was quite flavourful, so the filling gets thumbs up from us!





(Also Read: #NewRestaurantAlert: Every Platter At The Asian Tuk Tuk Boasts Of Fresh Ingredients)





The menu of T'Wok has an interesting collection of oriental flavours





The menu also highlights a wide range of sushis that include unique preparations like Chicken Tempura, Asparagus and Avocado, California Roll, Cream Cheese and Cucumber, and more. Among the four, our pick would the Chicken Tempura and Cream Cheese, and Cucumber sushi. The cream cheese and tender chicken bits complemented well with the subtle flavour of sticky rice. However, our highlight of the meal stands out to be the Pok Choy with Button Mushroom Sauce and Diced Chicken in Hot Bean Sauce. We paired both the main course dishes with Veg Pad Thai Noodles that had a slight tangy flavour with well-cooked veggies.





The menu of T'Wok has an interesting collection of oriental flavours that are sure to outshine the regular 'Chinjabi' (Punjabi-Chinese) flavours, which you get to savour in most parts of Delhi.





Where: Delivers In and Around Karol Bagh

When: 12noon - 12:30am

Cost For Two: INR 600

Phone: 011 41418804, +91 9625883373







