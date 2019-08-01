RIP VG Siddhartha: How Patrons Mourned Cafe Coffee Day Founder's Death

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha mourned by the brand's patrons in India

India's home-grown coffee retailer and cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day is mourning the untimely death of its founder VG Siddhartha. The Karnataka billionaire served as the Managing Director and Chairman of the company, which has hundreds of cafes and coffee lounges across the country. Cafe Coffee Day was one of the most popular cafe chains of India and as soon as the news of Siddhartha's death hit the interweb, thousands posted condolence messages on social media. Siddhartha had gone missing from a bridge near Mangalore in Karnataka and search operations were launched to locate him. About 36 hours after he went missing, his body was found on Wednesday after being spotted by a fisherman on the shore of the Netravati River at around 6.30 in the morning.





Cafe Coffee Day's official Twitter handle changed their masthead and profile picture to mourn Siddhartha's death and also posted a message of grief to their followers and patrons. "Today we remember the legend that inspired us all. Thank you Chairman VG Siddhartha for your vision, leadership and the great legacy," read the tweet.





Take a look:





— Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) July 31, 2019

The tweet got thousands of likes and re-tweets and hundreds of CCD patrons replied with their own condolence messages. A lot of patrons also thanked Siddhartha for making a lot happen over coffee, as promised by the brand's tagline.

Take a look at how CCD patrons reacted to news of Siddhartha's death:





Some of the best times that I spent, best conversations that I enjoyed,best creative ideas that I had & best coffee that I drank; were at your stores, across India. Only because u dared to dream, act n create. Thank you Shri #VGSiddhartha sir & rest in peace #CafeCoffeeDaypic.twitter.com/7kMz4VfPNg



— Tota Roy Choudhury (@tota_rc) August 1, 2019

Also, in Coimbatore, where I then lived, it was one of the few places that did not discriminate against transpeople.

Felt terrible this morning, as we brewed coffee from Fresh and Ground...few businesses touch people's lives, every day.



— subha j rao (@subhajrao) July 31, 2019

CCD was our Thumbs Up before Coke, our GoldSpot ZingThing before 7-Up, our desi middle class Coffee before we knew Latte, our meeting place before We Work, our middle class hope before we got trendy and gentrified.A lot will always happen over coffee #CafeCoffeeDay#VGSiddhartha



— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 31, 2019

Among many memorable @CafeCoffeeDay

experiences

- this one touched me.

2010, I was traveling with my toddler son. Had forgotten to carry milk. I asked CCD to fill a bottle for me, charge me for 2 coffees. They refused to bill it. RIP #VGSiddhartha, your brand will live long. pic.twitter.com/eAalRNoYkO



— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 31, 2019

I have great memories of CCD. Have done lot of business at your coffee tables, reviewed my team performance, brought many overseas guests, spent unforgettable moments with my dear friends and of course with a special friend.

I am proud of the brand and homage to VGS.



— Ajay Acharya ???????? ಅಜೆಯ್ ಆಚಾರ್ಯ (@ajayacharya) July 31, 2019

My very first coffee at a proper coffee shop was at one of the CCD outlet in Bangalore in 2007. Strength for the family and RIP #VGSiddhartha



— rohit banerjee (@rohit403) July 31, 2019

Mr Siddhartha is survived by his wife Malavika Hegde and his two sons and was the son-in-law of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna.







