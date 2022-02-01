If the post COVID era is about anything, it's about resilience! The people of the world have shown immense willpower to move past what has happened and strive for a better and happier future. It is no secret that new virus variants and threats loom around us; however, that doesn't mean that we give up until all threats have cleared. We are moving with precaution but we are moving right now! Winter Olympics 2022, for instance, is one of the biggest examples that there is no stopping us. Being held in Beijing, the winter multi-sport event will be seeing delegates and participants from all over the world. The Chinese government has done everything in its power for the smooth and safe functioning of the event, especially when it comes to human interaction and food safety.





In a recent tweet by the international news organisation, Reuters, we could see a video that shows how participants are being delivered food in a Beijing hotel. In a bid to decrease human interaction in the form of food delivery and room service, the winter Olympics 2020 participants will be delivered food by robots. These robots would reach the respective room and wait in front of the door. Once the participants have entered a code, the robot opens up to reveal the food package. After they are done taking all of your packages, it glides away onto its next destination. The amusing video has impressed people all over, take a look:







In another video uploaded on the official YouTube Channel of the news corporation, we can see how winter Olympics 2022 is going to be a one-of-a-kind event with robots taking up the food scene to a major extent. From noodles served from the ceilings to robot arms acting as mixologists and even an ice cream vending machine that works with just a few touches on the screen, the Winter Olympics is ready to tackle the current pandemic while keeping their media personnel and participants well-fed and happy. Take a look at the video here:











Quite impressive, isn't it? The Winter Olympics starts on 4th February 2022 and will go on till 20th February 2022. Here's wishing all the participants the very best of luck.