We order in food, groceries and other daily life essentials every now and then. Now, we just can't think of having a life without the home delivery facility. Especially during the ongoing pandemic when people are being extra conscious about stepping out of houses, most of us have been resorting to home delivery facilities. To meet this surge in demand for home deliveries, a Singapore-based technology company has deployed a pair of robots to deliver people their groceries.

These robots, named 'Camello', are developed by OTSAW Digital company. As of now, they are offering the service to 700 households in one part of the city state, as a one-year trial.

Also Read: Watch: Zomato Successfully Tests Hybrid Drone For Aerial Food Delivery

According to a report in Reuters, the users can book delivery slots for milk, eggs etc through an app, and the app notifies them when the robot is about to reach. These robots are equipped with 3D sensors, camera and two compartments - each carrying a load up to 20kg. Besides, these robots can make four to five deliveries a day on the weekdays and are on call for half day on Saturday.

"They use ultraviolet light to disinfect themselves after every trip...Especially during this pandemic period, everybody is looking at contactless, human-less," said OTSAW Digital's chief executive, Ling Ting Ming. For now, staff is accompanying the robots to ensure smooth service and to look into the technical problems.

Also Read: Man Uses Unique Light To Help Food Delivery Guy Find Him, See Viral Pics

According to one of the users who availed the service, it could be extremely helpful for the elderly people to avoid carrying weight; with this, they do not need to carry grocery back home.

Also Read: Viral Pics: Food Delivery Rider Brings Cute 'Panda' On His Last Day Of Work