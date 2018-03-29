Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Food Choices Are Poles Apart: Here's Proof!

Highlights Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are shooting together again.

Sagarika and Zaheer's food choices are quite opposite.

It seems like Sagarika is more of a health freak than Zaheer.

The adorable video maps Zaheer and Sagarika's 'journey of togetherness,' and watching it will give you more than a few warm feels. But, if you thought that that video was too cute to handle, you might just want to hold your breath, as the couple is shooting together again and it looks as it's going to be another treat for the romantic in you.



Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka Actors Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Make One Adorable Foodie Couple!

Sagarika posted a couple of pictures from behind-the-scenes of the shoot on her Instagram account, and the cutest one caught out attention. Have a look!

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Mar 28, 2018 at 10:38pm PDT

"It's all about the choices. In this case making the healthier one," Sagarika wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. From the looks of it, the couple was offered donuts and fruits on the set as refreshment, and while Zaheer opted for the former, Sagarika chose to munch on the latter. So, it seems like the couple's food choices are quite the opposite! Well, they do say that opposites attract. But, this doesn't mean that Sagarika doesn't like to indulge at all. She has her cheat days as her Instagram posts have shown.

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Exhibit A is that of this beautiful-looking monster cookie, slathered with generous amounts of chocolate spread and topped with an ice-cream scoop. Now, we know why Zaheer loves Sagarika, don't you?