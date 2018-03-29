Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Food Choices Are Poles Apart: Here's Proof!

SEARCH
   March 29, 2018

  • Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are shooting together again.
  • Sagarika and Zaheer's food choices are quite opposite.
  • It seems like Sagarika is more of a health freak than Zaheer.
Model and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge has been in the news a lot ever since it became known that she was to be married to Indian national cricketer Zaheer Khan. The couple has been the talk of the town since the very beginning, and now that they are married, they continue to give their fans 'couple goals.' Their crackling chemistry and the level of comfort that they share with each other are very apparent in their interviews and appearances together. Just recently, they starred in the advertisement of a jewellery brand together and gave their fans yet another reason to love this good-looking couple.

The adorable video maps Zaheer and Sagarika's 'journey of togetherness,' and watching it will give you more than a few warm feels. But, if you thought that that video was too cute to handle, you might just want to hold your breath, as the couple is shooting together again and it looks as it's going to be another treat for the romantic in you.

Sagarika posted a couple of pictures from behind-the-scenes of the shoot on her Instagram account, and the cutest one caught out attention. Have a look!

 

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

"It's all about the choices. In this case making the healthier one," Sagarika wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. From the looks of it, the couple was offered donuts and fruits on the set as refreshment, and while Zaheer opted for the former, Sagarika chose to munch on the latter. So, it seems like the couple's food choices are quite the opposite! Well, they do say that opposites attract. But, this doesn't mean that Sagarika doesn't like to indulge at all. She has her cheat days as her Instagram posts have shown.

 

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Exhibit A is that of this beautiful-looking monster cookie, slathered with generous amounts of chocolate spread and topped with an ice-cream scoop. Now, we know why Zaheer loves Sagarika, don't you?

